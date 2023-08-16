Preseason setback: Georgia football tight end sidelined by ankle injury

A Georgia football tight end who created buzz this spring is now sidelined this preseason.

Freshman Lawson Luckie sustained an ankle injury in Saturday’s scrimmage and is scheduled to undergo a procedure on Wednesday, according to a source.

Luckie had 3 catches for 48 yards in the G-Day game.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Norcross graduate was the No. 8 ranked tight end nationally in 2023.

He’s part of a tight end group led by Brock Bowers that includes Oscar Delp and Pearce Spurlin at a position that lost current Pittsburgh Steeler Darnell Washington.

UGASports.com was the first to report Luckie's injury.

“Luckie had a very good spring, took advantage of the reps that he got, and was able to make some plays and show that he was able to potentially do something for us in our offense,” tight ends coach Todd Hartley said last week.

Lawson Luckie is the son of former Georgia linebacker Mike Luckie and is the nephew of former Bulldogs Dustin and Miles Luckie.

Georgia opens the season on Sept. 2 against UT-Martin.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football tight end Lawson Luckie sidelined by injury