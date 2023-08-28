Preseason SEC Power Rankings heading into Week 1 of 2023 season

The SEC is the most competitive conference in college football, there is no denying that. The conference is headlined by the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee. Other programs like South Carolina, Arkansas, and Kentucky appear to be on the rise as well.

Meanwhile, the other seven programs that make up the SEC are steadily improving, as well. Auburn and Mississippi State will break in new coaches in 2023. Ole Miss and Texas A&M will look to harness the success that they have both had in previous years. Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Florida are progressing slowly but are expected to improve from a season ago.

Needless to say, the SEC will be very interesting to watch from a fan’s standpoint in 2023.

Roll Tide Wire provides its first preseason SEC power rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt kicked off the 2023 season with a 35-28 win over Hawaii in Week 0. The Commodores looked improved on offense but struggled defensively to contain the Rainbow Warriors’ offense. One of the few bright spots on the defensive side of the ball was senior safety De’Rickey Wright. He caught two interceptions and recorded three tackles for the Commodores. Clark Lea’s squad will have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks if they are going to be able to compete in the SEC East.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State promoted defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to be its head coach this offseason following the late passing of Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. While Mississippi State lost several starters to the transfer portal, the Bulldogs are still expected to be solid on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Bulldogs will be led by senior quarterback Will Rogers, who has surpassed 10,000 passing yards in three seasons as the team’s starter. Defensively, seniors Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson will look to carry Arnett’s defense to new heights in 2023. In 2022, the two combined for 228 tackles and eight sacks. There is no denying the fact that Mississippi State has talent. The question is: Will it be enough to compete in a top-heavy SEC West?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri had six one-score games in 2022. The Tigers finished those six games with a 2-4 record. Interestingly enough, the Tigers held late leads against Georgia and Auburn. However, the Tigers fell just short in both contests. Missouri will return almost all of its skilled players on offense and several key starters on defense. Eliah Drinkwitz’s squad has a tough conference schedule but could surprise some teams throughout the course of the season. It is too early for me to put the Tigers any higher than No. 12 right now.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn will be breaking in its new head coach in Week 1 against UMass. Hugh Freeze will be coaching in his first game as an SEC head coach since 2016 at Ole Miss. While many expect the Tigers to be a much-improved team, there are still some lingering concerns with this year’s team. During the offseason, Auburn saw its two leaders Tank Bigsby and Derick Hall enter the NFL draft. Now, Freeze and the rest of the Auburn coaching staff did do an excellent job of bringing in some promising transfers. Will it be enough to change the trajectory of the program on the Plains? Given the state of other SEC West programs, I think it will be too much for the Tigers to overcome in 2023. Only time will tell, however.

Florida Gators

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Despite losing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL, there is still room for optimism in Gainesville. Second-year head coach Billy Napier has a great vision for the program and has excelled on the recruiting trail. The one thing that could prevent the Gators from replenishing its success is its difficult schedule. Florida will play five of the top-14 teams in the country. With a young roster and a coaching staff that needs time to gel, it may take some time for the Gators to return to prominence. With that said, I have Florida at No. 10 heading into the season.

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M envisioned last season being one of the best years in program history. All that could go wrong, did for the Aggies. Jimbo Fisher’s squad finished with a 5-7 record and struggled in virtually every game. Things may have had to get ugly before they got better in College Station. The Aggies coaching staff was able to sign the No. 10 overall class in the 2023 recruiting cycle and added 15 transfers during the offseason. Not to mention, Fisher was able to bring in offensive mastermind Bobby Petrino to run the Aggies offense. That could go two ways — really good or really bad. With the amount of talent on Texas A&M’s roster, it will be fairly difficult to not have success on offense. The defense should also be better after returning nine starters. For the following reasons, I have the Aggies at No. 9.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Mark Stoops took over as Kentucky’s head coach in 2013, there has been a level of expectation that the Wildcats will compete in the SEC. The Wildcats have reached a bowl game in each of the last seven years. That had been hard to come by in the years leading up to the hiring of Stoops. With that said, the standard is pretty high in Lexington right now. Many would have expected Kentucky to roll over after Will Levis went to the NFL. Well, that was not the case. The Kentucky coaching staff was able to retool the offense and add some key pieces to the defense. Now, it appears that Kentucky is destined to compete yet again in 2022. The biggest question is whether the Wildcats are good enough to defeat teams like Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. If they are, the 2023 season could be a good one for the Wildcats.

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The expectation is that Ole Miss will compete for an SEC West title and an SEC Championship. However, the Rebels have not accomplished either of the two since 1963. The Rebels are currently being led by head coach Lane Kiffin. Over the years, Kiffin has placed an emphasis on landing elite transfers. Kiffin has established a strong roster heading into the 2023 season. The team is headlined by running back Quinshon Judkins, offensive tackle Micah Pettus, and linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk. Last season, the Rebels began the season with a 7-0 record before losing in five of the last six games. In order for Ole Miss to improve, they will need to be consistent on both sides of the ball. That could be too tall of a task for the Rebels in 2023. For that reason, I have Ole Miss coming in at No. 7.

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina did not have the ideal start to the 2022 season but did have the best possible finish. The Gamecocks finished the regular season with upsets over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson. Shane Beamer’s squad found its footing toward the end of the season and will look to build off of that in 2023. The good news is that the Gamecocks will return its leading passer (Spencer Rattler), leading receiver (Antwane Wells), and leading tackler (Nick Emmanwori). That could prove to be crucial for a team that is hoping to compete for not only an SEC East title but an SEC Championship title as well. The world will see what South Carolina is made of in Week 1. The Gamecocks will travel to Charlotte to take on No. 21 North Carolina. It will not take long for college football fans to get a sense for how the Gamecocks will fair in 2023.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is a team that could be very dangerous in 2023. The Razorbacks return a two-headed monster in the backfield. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and Raheim “Rock” Sanders are returning to Fayetteville. This season will likely be their last. Sam Pittman and the coaching staff were able to add 19 transfers during the offseason. 10 of the incoming transfers are being projected to start for the Razorbacks. If Arkansas can discover its identity early on in the season, they are bound for success in 2023. If not, things could take a turn for the worse. It will be interesting to see how the Hogs look to start the season.

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee was quite the competitor in the SEC during the 2023 season. The Volunteers knocked off No. 3 Alabama, No. 20 Florida, and No. 25 LSU. Not to mention, Tennessee had its best season since 2001. A large part of why the Volunteers were so successful came from the play of quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The two of them have since made the transition to the NFL. However, that has not altered the level of optimism that surrounds the Tennessee fanbase. Why? The Volunteers have plenty of faith in quarterback Joe Milton and are content with the receiving core as well. The expectations are higher in Knoxville more so now than they have ever been and rightfully so. Tennessee comes in at No. 4 on my list ahead of the 2023 season.

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of people questioned why LSU hired Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. The doubt ceased in November when the Tigers were able to knock off No. 6 Alabama. Although the Tigers fell in two of its final three games, the 2022 season was a success for the program. LSU will return its leading passer and rusher in quarterback Jayden Daniels. The team will also return leading receiver Malik Nabers and sack leader Harold Perkins. Not to mention, the Tigers coaching staff was able to sign 14 transfers this offseason. It appears that LSU is destined for another great season in 2023.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Many Alabama fans were displeased with how the Crimson Tide performed during the 2022 season. Alabama finished the season with an 11-2 record and missed out on the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban’s squad was led by the likes of quarterback Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young. During the offseason, the two of them made the leap to the NFL. There were several things that happened during the offseason that have led me to place Alabama at No. 2. One of the reasons is that Alabama signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The other is that the Tide brought in two new coordinators: offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Typically, that is concerning. However, a lot of the struggles in 2022 were accredited to the play-calling made by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Now, the Crimson Tide have brought in a young, innovative offensive coordinator in Rees and a former Alabama assistant in Steele. That should go a long way in helping Alabama return to its championship ways in 2023.

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The only appropriate answer for No. 1 on this list is the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has won the last two national titles and is poised to make another run in 2023. Three things that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has harped on during his time in Athens are development, depth, and attention to detail. Those three factors have helped the Bulldogs football program reach new heights. Georgia lost several key contributors from a season ago. The good news is that Georgia returns a lot of key pieces as well. Plus, the Bulldogs added a handful of impactful, experienced transfers during the offseason. There should not be a huge drop-off in Athens in 2023. If anything, Georgia should be competing for yet another national title.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire