Preseason SEC football power rankings

The Southeastern Conference leads America with six schools in the preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.

Once again the SEC is college football’s best conference and boasts two legit national title contenders, plus a few more that, with luck, could find their way into the final four.

With college football less than one month away, we released our annual preseason power rankings that we will continue to update every week as the season progresses.

2022 SEC preseason power rankings:

Vanderbilt

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last year Vanderbilt finished 2-10. It barely beat Colorado State and UConn and lost all of its SEC games. This year, its nonconference games are Hawaii, Elon, Wake Forest and NIU. The only win the Commodores will get is against Elon.

SEC strength of schedule ranking: 1

Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I think Mizzou will win one conference game and that’s against Vanderbilt. It has a new quarterback and a new running back to break in. It also has maybe the easiest nonconference schedule in the SEC.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 10

South Carolina

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

They’re not beating Georgia, Texas A&M or Clemson. So there’s three losses. Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee are going to be tough ones. Let’s see what Spencer Rattler is made of.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 4

Auburn

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

We said Auburn has the second-hardest schedule in the SEC this year. That, coupled with the facts it has to replace playmakers on defense and needs to decide on a quarterback, is a bad formula. Bryan Harsin might not make it to Year 3 at Auburn.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 2

Mississippi State

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

I think the Bulldogs lose to LSU, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss. And the thing is, they are not a bad team, with Will Rogers at quarterback. But not better than the other guys on this list.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 5

Florida

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

It’s still tough times in Gainesville. The Gators have a relatively navigable schedule, but it’s no joke. Let’s get one thing right, though. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is not a top-10 player in next year’s NFL draft like many analysts are saying. We’ll see soon enough if Billy Napier was a good hire.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 12

LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly takes over at LSU with a roster that has a lot of questions, including at quarterback. It does not help that LSU is replacing four offensive linemen.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 8

Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and TCU running back Zach Evans are both in Oxford to lessen the blow of losing playmakers from an elite 2021 offense. I think the Rebels will be just fine this year.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 9

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez are one of the best tandems in America. But Kentucky has to replace wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, a number of offensive linemen and some key defensive guys.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 13

Arkansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

I’m all about the Razorbacks this year. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is back and I think he is due for a big season even though wide receiver Treylon Burks is gone. But in comes former five-star receiver Jadon Haselwood who transferred from Oklahoma.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 3

Tennessee

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Tennessee may have have the most potent offense in America this year with Hendon Hooker leading the fast-paced attack. Running back Jabari Small and receiver Cedric Tillman are two of the best in the league as well. The Vols‘ have some question marks in the secondary, though.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 7

Texas A&M

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

I think on a national level the Aggies may be a bit overrated this year, but I don’t think there’s much debate about them occupying the No. 3 spot in the SEC power rankings. Who starts at quarterback?

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 6

Georgia

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Yes, Georgia has to replace 15 players lost to the NFL, a few lost to the transfer portal and its defensive coordinator, but the Dawgs will be in contention for a return to the playoff this year. There’s no shortage of talent in Athens thanks to an incredible run of recruiting classes.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 14

Alabama

Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide have the nation’s best offensive player (QB Bryce Young), defensive player (OLB Will Anderson and head coach (Nick Saban). Add Georgia Tech transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Georgia transfer wide receiver Jermaine Burton and this could be one of Saban’s best teams.

UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 11

