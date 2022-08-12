Preseason SEC football power rankings
The Southeastern Conference leads America with six schools in the preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.
Once again the SEC is college football’s best conference and boasts two legit national title contenders, plus a few more that, with luck, could find their way into the final four.
With college football less than one month away, we released our annual preseason power rankings that we will continue to update every week as the season progresses.
2022 SEC preseason power rankings:
Vanderbilt
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Last year Vanderbilt finished 2-10. It barely beat Colorado State and UConn and lost all of its SEC games. This year, its nonconference games are Hawaii, Elon, Wake Forest and NIU. The only win the Commodores will get is against Elon.
SEC strength of schedule ranking: 1
Missouri
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
I think Mizzou will win one conference game and that’s against Vanderbilt. It has a new quarterback and a new running back to break in. It also has maybe the easiest nonconference schedule in the SEC.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 10
South Carolina
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
They’re not beating Georgia, Texas A&M or Clemson. So there’s three losses. Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee are going to be tough ones. Let’s see what Spencer Rattler is made of.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 4
Auburn
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
We said Auburn has the second-hardest schedule in the SEC this year. That, coupled with the facts it has to replace playmakers on defense and needs to decide on a quarterback, is a bad formula. Bryan Harsin might not make it to Year 3 at Auburn.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 2
Mississippi State
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
I think the Bulldogs lose to LSU, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss. And the thing is, they are not a bad team, with Will Rogers at quarterback. But not better than the other guys on this list.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 5
Florida
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images
It’s still tough times in Gainesville. The Gators have a relatively navigable schedule, but it’s no joke. Let’s get one thing right, though. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is not a top-10 player in next year’s NFL draft like many analysts are saying. We’ll see soon enough if Billy Napier was a good hire.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 12
LSU
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Kelly takes over at LSU with a roster that has a lot of questions, including at quarterback. It does not help that LSU is replacing four offensive linemen.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 8
Ole Miss
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and TCU running back Zach Evans are both in Oxford to lessen the blow of losing playmakers from an elite 2021 offense. I think the Rebels will be just fine this year.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 9
Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez are one of the best tandems in America. But Kentucky has to replace wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, a number of offensive linemen and some key defensive guys.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 13
Arkansas
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
I’m all about the Razorbacks this year. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is back and I think he is due for a big season even though wide receiver Treylon Burks is gone. But in comes former five-star receiver Jadon Haselwood who transferred from Oklahoma.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 3
Tennessee
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Tennessee may have have the most potent offense in America this year with Hendon Hooker leading the fast-paced attack. Running back Jabari Small and receiver Cedric Tillman are two of the best in the league as well. The Vols‘ have some question marks in the secondary, though.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 7
Texas A&M
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
I think on a national level the Aggies may be a bit overrated this year, but I don’t think there’s much debate about them occupying the No. 3 spot in the SEC power rankings. Who starts at quarterback?
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 6
Georgia
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Yes, Georgia has to replace 15 players lost to the NFL, a few lost to the transfer portal and its defensive coordinator, but the Dawgs will be in contention for a return to the playoff this year. There’s no shortage of talent in Athens thanks to an incredible run of recruiting classes.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 14
Alabama
Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
The Crimson Tide have the nation’s best offensive player (QB Bryce Young), defensive player (OLB Will Anderson and head coach (Nick Saban). Add Georgia Tech transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Georgia transfer wide receiver Jermaine Burton and this could be one of Saban’s best teams.
UGA Wire’s SEC strength of schedule ranking: 11
