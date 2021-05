Preseason schedules for all 32 NFL teams

Preseason is not that far away

The quiet time is has hit the NFL. So, what better way to create more offseason buzz and interest than by sharing the complete preseason schedule for all 32 teams. Here's a look at your team's preseason matchups. Note: Several of the game times are still TBD.

Arizona Cardinals

Aug. 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 10 p.m. ET. Aug. 20: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). TBD: at New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 13: vs. Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 29: vs. Cleveland Browns, 8 p.m. ET (NBC).

Baltimore Ravens

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: New Orleans Saints, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: at Washington Football Team, 6 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills

Aug. 13: at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET.

Carolina Panthers

USAT TBD: at Indianapolis Colts. Aug. 21: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 27: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. ET.

Chicago Bears

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Bengals

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 20: at Washington Football Team, 8 p.m. ET. Aug. 29: vs. Miami Dolphins, 4 p.m. ET (CBS).

Cleveland Browns

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

TBD: at Jacksonville Jaguars. Aug. 21: vs. New York Giants, 8 p.m. ET. Aug. 29: at Atlanta Falcons, 8 p.m. ET (NBC).

Dallas Cowboys

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 5: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8 pm. ET (Hall of Fame Game, Canton, OH, FOX). Aug. 13: at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: vs. Houston Texans, 8 p.m. ET. Aug. 29: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET.

Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 13 or 14: at Minnesota Vikings. Aug. 20-23: at Seattle Seahawks. Aug. 27: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 9:05 p.m. ET.

Detroit Lions

Aug. 13: vs. Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 27: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m. ET.

Green Bay Packers

Aug. 14: vs. Houston Texans, 8 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: vs. New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET.

Houston Texans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. ET. Aug,. 21: at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis Colts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

TBD: vs. Carolina Panthers. TBD: at Minnesota Vikings. TBD: at Detroit Lions.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TBD: vs. Cleveland Browns. Aug. 23: at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Aug. 29: at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 20: at Arizona Cardinals 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Aug. 27: vs. Minnesota Vikings.

Las Vegas Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 9 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m. ET. Aug. 29: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 22: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m ET. Aug. 21: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: at Denver Broncos, 9:05 p.m. ET.

Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 29: at Cincinnati Bengals, 4 p.m. ET (CBS).

Minnesota Vikings

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 13 or 14: vs. Denver Broncos, TBD. Aug. 20 or 21: vs. Indianapolis Colts, TBD. Aug. 27 or 28: at Kansas City Chiefs, TBD.

New England Patriots

Aug. 12: vs. Washington Football Team, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 19: at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 29: at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m. ET.

New Orleans Saints

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m. ET. Aug. 23: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8 p.m. ET, (ESPN). TBD: vs. Arizona Cardinals.

New York Giants

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 13: vs. New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: at Cleveland Browns, 8 p.m. ET. Aug. 29: vs. New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m. ET.

New York Jets

Aug. 13: vs. New York Giants, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 20: at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Eagles

Aug. 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 19: vs. New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Caitlyn Epes/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 5: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m. ET (Hall of Fame Game, Canton, OH, FOX). Aug. 12: at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: vs. Detroit Lions, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 27: at Carolina Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET.

San Francisco 49ers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 22: at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 29: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m. ET.

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: at Las Vegas Raiders, 9 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: vs. Denver Broncos, 10 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 14: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 21: vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. ET.

Tennessee Titans

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 13: at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET. Aug, 21: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: vs. Chicago Bears, 7 p.m. ET.

Washington Football Team

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 12: at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m. ET. Aug. 20: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8 p.m. ET. Aug. 28: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4 p.m. ET.

