Preseason schedule, excited Matthew Stafford, new center and other Rams news
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It is the end of another week of the NFL offseason and we take our regular trip around the NFC West to find out what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.
Next up are the Los Angeles Rams. Below are a few stories to know about from the last week.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
Austin Corbett working at center during OTAs
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
The Rams have to figure out the center position after they let Austin Blythe leave in free agency. Early on, it appears they will go with Austin Corbett, who was their starting right guard last season. Corbett has been working at center in OTAs.
Preseason dates, times set
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The Los Angeles Rams announced specific dates and times for their three preseason games. The Arizona Cardinals are the only team in the division who have not done so. The Rams open at home against the Los Angeles Chargers Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. ET. They follow that up with a home game against Las Vegas Raiders Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. Their preseason finale is Aug. 28 at 9:05 p.m. ET on the road against the Denver Broncos.
Rams to hold 'jog-through' for OTAs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Teams can have full-speed practices beginning with OTAs. However, with players threatening to completely boycott the in-person part of the offseason, teams are making concessions. The Rams will amp up the speed of practice but won't go full speed. They will hold practice at a jog-through pace.
Stafford more excited than other seasons
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Stafford enters his first season with the Rams and his first season with any other team than the Detroit Lions. The Rams have high expectations. With a team that could compete for a Super Bowl, it is no wonder he said he is more excited than he has been in many years for a season.
1
1