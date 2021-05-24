Preseason schedule, excited Matthew Stafford, new center and other Rams news

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It is the end of another week of the NFL offseason and we take our regular trip around the NFC West to find out what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Next up are the Los Angeles Rams. Below are a few stories to know about from the last week.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Austin Corbett working at center during OTAs

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have to figure out the center position after they let Austin Blythe leave in free agency. Early on, it appears they will go with Austin Corbett, who was their starting right guard last season. Corbett has been working at center in OTAs.

Preseason dates, times set

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Los Angeles Rams announced specific dates and times for their three preseason games. The Arizona Cardinals are the only team in the division who have not done so. The Rams open at home against the Los Angeles Chargers Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. ET. They follow that up with a home game against Las Vegas Raiders Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. Their preseason finale is Aug. 28 at 9:05 p.m. ET on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Rams to hold 'jog-through' for OTAs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Teams can have full-speed practices beginning with OTAs. However, with players threatening to completely boycott the in-person part of the offseason, teams are making concessions. The Rams will amp up the speed of practice but won't go full speed. They will hold practice at a jog-through pace.

Stafford more excited than other seasons

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Stafford enters his first season with the Rams and his first season with any other team than the Detroit Lions. The Rams have high expectations. With a team that could compete for a Super Bowl, it is no wonder he said he is more excited than he has been in many years for a season.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Cubs vs. Cardinals Highlights

    Yadier Molina crushes go-ahead homer in 2-1 win

  • Tensions rise at Irish border over EU inspectors with a finger in too many pies

    “Burdensome” checks on supermarket pork pies and ham by European Union inspectors risks exacerbating tensions in Northern Ireland, a Cabinet minister has said, calling for the EU to demonstrate common sense. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, warns that the damage caused by the EU’s “unilateral move to put a hard border on the island of Ireland for vaccine exports in January cannot be overstated”. Ministers are increasingly worried about the way that the European Union is enforcing checks when goods move from Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The checks under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, signed as part of the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU, are meant to stop goods crossing the EU’s border into the Republic of Ireland. However, the UK Government has complained that the EU is carrying out 20 per cent of its external border checks at the so-called “sea border” in the Irish Sea. Calling on the EU to “listen to and take into account the experience of people and businesses”, Mr Lewis says that EU checks were now so extreme that supermarket chain Sainsbury's has difficulties sending its goods to its own shops in Northern Ireland – even though there are no Sainsbury's stores in Ireland. “At the moment a big supermarket, like Sainsbury’s, cannot send a box of pork pies or packet of ham from one of its stores in England, Wales or Scotland to another branch in Northern Ireland without going through a burdensome regime of checks and processes to allow it to cross the Irish Sea,” he says. “In theory, this is to make sure that there is no risk of 'non-compliant' goods ending up in the EU’s single market, via Northern Ireland. Except Sainsbury’s does not have any stores in the Republic of Ireland – so such checks are unnecessary. “They are attempting to mitigate a risk that does not exist. The sooner the EU is able to find new solutions and embrace a more pragmatic approach the better.” He adds: “It is our hope that the EU will embrace a more constructive approach to the Protocol so that it can support the peace process, be implemented in the proportionate way that we always intended, and ensure the people of Northern Ireland can continue to see the benefits of continued prosperity and stability. That is the only way it can be sustained. “I would urge the EU to take the proportionate, risk-based approach that is needed so that we can all look forward to a more positive and optimistic future for the whole of Northern Ireland – one that fully embraces all that it has to offer the rest of the UK and the world.” War of words with Dublin Mr Lewis’s comments came as a war of words broke out with Dublin, with ministers incensed by a report from respected RTE journalist Tony Connelly that the UK was “dangerously fuelling tensions” in the province. In a column on Saturday, Mr Connelly wrote: “The view in Dublin is that UK rhetoric is dangerously fuelling tensions, and raising expectations that the Protocol will be ditched or radically changed.” He added: “Warning about violence during the loyalist marching season is a subtler part of the message. David Frost, the UK’s Brexit minister, told the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee on Monday: ‘We all know that the late spring and summer in Northern Ireland can sometimes be turbulent. Such rhetoric is seasoning the pot that unionism is stirring.’” A government official said these suggestions were “just not true. We have always wanted to ensure that changes and any mitigations were made precisely to take the sting out of growing loyalist agitation and anger, rather than for any selfish or narrow political gain”. The official added: “We are definitely of the view that that has undermined broader support for the Good Friday Agreement. The Irish government has talked up the prospect of violence for a very long time and we are now left to deal with the consequences of that.” The official added that there was “still a lot of anger across Northern Ireland but particularly in unionist and loyalist communities” about the way Irish ministers had suggested border posts on the island of Ireland would raise tensions. In 2018, at the height of the Brexit talks, then-Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned EU leaders that a return to a hard border would threaten a return to violence in Northern Ireland.

  • Packers will work out rookie QB Donald Hammond III

    The Packers are hosting a workout for rookie QB Donald Hammond III, an undrafted free agent from Air Force.

  • Betting: NBA Playoffs | May 22

    Minty Bets previews the betting odds for the NBA Playoffs on Saturday May 22.

  • Asia shares wary of U.S. inflation, Bitcoin tries to steady

    Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy, while Bitcoin tried to steady after being hammered on news of China's crackdown on mining and trading of the cryptocurrency. Nasdaq futures were flat and S&P 500 futures firmed 0.2%. After surveys of the global service sectors out on Friday showed spectacular growth, all eyes will be on U.S. personal consumption and inflation figures this week.

  • NFL analyst believes Najee Harris could be Steelers’ savior

    Former Alabama running back Najee Harris did wonders for the Crimson Tide offense, but can he replicate that at the professional level wi...

  • Shock of Jan. 6 insurrection devolves into political fight

    Pressed to explain his decision, Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana praised his brother as a “hero" and turned his ire on Democrats, calling the commission a “coverup about the failed Biden administration.” Pence's swift pivot to attacking Democrats and defending the former president about a riot that threatened his brother's life is a stark measure of how the horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a violent assault on American democracy to a purely political fight. Rather than uniting behind a bipartisan investigation like the ones that followed the 9/11 terror attacks, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy or Pearl Harbor, Republicans are calculating they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing Trump or his supporters.

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.

  • NBA fines Hawks coach Nate McMillan for saying league wants Knicks in playoffs

    The NBA tends to frown on hints at league-endorsed collusion.

  • Cody Garbrandt details scary COVID-19 battle: 'I'll never take my health for granted again'

    To truly tell the story of Cody Garbrandt in 2020, it’s not as much about fighting in the cage as it is about fighting to stay healthy and alive.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Who has the power to cancel the Tokyo Olympics?

    With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Circuit of The Americas turn-by-turn analysis

    The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Corey Conners leads but Brooks Koepka's ominous start has rivals on notice

    Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round

  • Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

    This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.