Preseason schedule, draft picks signed and other Seahawks news

We have reached the end of another week of the NFL offseason. It is time to look around the NFC West for news about the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

The Seattle Seahawks had a few things happen in the last week. Check out the stories below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quandre Diggs has new uniform

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is one of the latest players to take advantage of the ability for more positions to wear single-digit numbers. Previously wearing No. 37 throughout his career, Diggs will now don No. 6. It is to honor his half brother and former NFL defensive back Quentin Jammer.

All draft picks signed

The Seahawks had only three draft picks this year. All three are now under contract. They wrapped up the signings with fourth-round cornerback Tre Brown.

Preseason dates and times set

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have not yet given specific dates or times for two of their preseason contests. The Seahawks announced the specifics for all three games. They open on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET. Their second preseason contest is at home against the Denver Broncos Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. They close the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers Aug. 28 at 10 pm. ET.

Justin Britt felt unwanted in final season in Seattle

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Britt started six seasons on the Seattle offensive line. The last four he was the starting center. He was released in April a year ago and sat out the season before joining the Houston Texans this offseason. The Seahawks were apparently ready to move on from Britt in 2019. He said he felt unwanted by the organization that final season with the Seahawks.

1

1