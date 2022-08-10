Preseason power rankings Week 1: Cowboys outpace NFC East rivals, miss top 10

Opinions about how the 2022 season will unfold for the Dallas Cowboys come in all shapes and sizes. After a 12-5 finish in the 2021 regular season, the club was the lone home team to play wild-card weekend and have their season end there. Signs were obvious that things weren’t right with the offense, though a couple of 50-point explosions down the stretch negated several lackluster efforts and allowed Dallas to still finish with the No. 1 yardage and points offense.

The defense however was stellar up until being gashed by the 49ers run game and Weapon X, Deebo Samuel. The club ranked second in defensive DVOA, their highest ranking since the same placement during the 1994 season. DVOA measures a team’s performance when considering opponent strength and game situation, a much better measurement than volume stats. It’s on the strength of that defense Dallas will likely pin their hopes on to end their drought of playoff success that dates back to that 1990s era. But don’t write off the offense just yet, as Touchdown Wire hasn’t in their preseason power rankings where Dallas slots 11th, and as the best NFC East team.

27. New York Giants

Daboll got this job primarily because, as the Bills’ offensive coordinator, he was able to help Josh Allen transform from a toolsy unknown to one of the game’s best quarterbacks. Now, he’ll turn his attention to Daniel Jones, who is nowhere near as toolsy, but is equally unknown as an NFL prospect. This is Jones’ fourth season, the team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, so if things don’t go well here, expect wholesale changes in 2023. (History suggests that things will not go well). Perhaps that’s when Daboll gets his guy (whoever that may be), and the rebuilding process can accelerate.

23. Washington Commanders

Friday Scenes At 2022 Forecastle Festival

There are likely two things that will keep the Commanders from ascending much further up this list in 2022: The up-and-down (to be kind) play of new quarterback Carson Wentz, and a defense that, despite a roster stacked from front to back, were busting coverages all over the place in 2021 and ranked 27th in Defensive DVOA. When you have that much talent doing that many weird things, you tend to look at the coaches… and in this case, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio? We are indeed looking at you.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Our ranking of the Eagles is based in part on a hesitation regarding Hurts’ ultimate upside as a passer. It’s also based on a defense that ranked 25th overall in DVOA last season, and 25th against the pass. The addition of former Giants star cornerback James Bradberry will certainly help, as will first-round defensive tackle/small planet Jordan Davis, who is already making quite the impression in training camp. It’s entirely possible that everything comes together for the Eagles, and they win their first NFC East title since 2019. We’re just a bit cautious about a few things at this point.

11. Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Everything seems in place for a deep playoff run, which this team hasn’t experienced since the 1995 season — the last time they won a Super Bowl, and the last time they got past the divisional round. One point of concern is receiver depth — CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are still around (though Gallup may not be ready to go Week 1 as he recovers from a torn ACL), but Amari Cooper (Browns) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (Dolphins) are gone, which may leave Prescott in the lurch a bit. One bit of advice for Cowboys opponents: DO NOT BLITZ DAK PRESCOTT. Last season, against five or more pass-rushers, Prescott completed 106 of 169 passes for 1,182 yards, 649 air yards, a league-high 23 touchdowns (Aaron Rodgers ranked second against the blitz with 15 touchdowns), and just four interceptions. Consider yourselves warned, guys.

