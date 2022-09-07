Preseason MVP Picks | You Pod To Win The Game
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Senior Writer Frank Schwab debate their preseason picks to win MVP of the 2022 NFL season.
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Senior Writer Frank Schwab debate their preseason picks to win MVP of the 2022 NFL season.
Find out who will be the captains for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2022 season.
Here are picks and analysis for every Week 1 NFL game as the regular season kicks off.
Some good news regarding rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down eight figures who are set to tell the story of the 2022 season.
Wichita police found the knife after his wife gave permission to search his truck.
The preseason is easy to ignore, but Andy Behrens examines six stats that could provide a glimpse of what's to come in the fantasy season ahead.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Davis Love III finalized his team Presidents Cup team on Wednesday with a bevy of highly credentialed players.
Mahomes had some words of advice for those playing fantasy football this fall.
Former Tigers coach addresses exit with his typical humor, especially after learning he would receive the $17 million remaining on his contract.
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese reveals what fans can expect from Trey Lance in his first full season as the starter.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
"There's a first time for anything," a U.S. Tennis Association official said.
So much for the golfing bond that could never be broken. Rory McIlroy announced on Wednesday that he “no longer has much of a relationship” with Ryder Cup team-mates who have joined the Saudi-funded rebel circuit and dismissed the big three of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter as “not the future of the Europe team”.
Nick Kyrgios had hinted that he might retire on the spot if he backed up a successful summer by winning the US Open.
One former Patriots player has given New England some nice bulletin-board material before Sunday's Week 1 game against the Dolphins in Miami.
Check out Team USA's six captains picks for the Presidents Cup.