Which preseason injury will have the most impact moving forward? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Prime Video's Michael Smith discuss the most devastating injuries thus far during the preseason. The Jets have been hit hard by the injury bug. Wide receivers in the AFC West have gone down as well. Michael believes just the act of being drafted by the wrong team at the wrong time can derail your career by injury, as well as circumstances facing that franchise. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast.