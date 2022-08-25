My preseason Heisman Trophy ballot

I don’t have an official Heisman Trophy ballot.

Yet.

It’s coming one day my friends, it is. But in the meantime the straw-poll along with the rest of the editors here at the USA TODAY Sports College Wire sites is the closest thing I’ve got. The long story short is that each week we’ll submit who would be on our Heisman Trophy ballot if the season ended that day.

The preseason voting is done and let me just say that I’m a bit disappointed in my colleagues here at the College Wires.

Why?

I was the only one of them that voted the clear-cut best player in college football as my Heisman Trophy winner ahead of the season. The voting went as follows in the top three:

C.J. Stroud – quarterback, Ohio State Bryce Young – quarterback, Alabama Caleb Williams – quarterback, USC

So how did mine look? Here were my three names:

3. Bryce Young - Quarterback, Alabama

Can Bryce Young do it a second year in a row? He’ll have plenty of weaponry in his arsenal but based off how these things go, he’ll likely need an even better year to win over the voters a second season in a row.

2. C.J. Stroud - Quarterback, Ohio State

The quarterback of what is expected to be the most powerful offense in all of college football is a wise idea to get behind and C.J. Stroud is exactly that.

1. Will Anderson, Jr. - Linebacker, Alabama

Will Anderson, Jr. didn’t win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t the best player in the land. He is the most talented of anyone in college football entering 2022. Now can he back that up again or may we have a Jadeveon Clowney type situation from a few years back?

I’m not kidding when I say I’m disappointed that literally nobody else in our straw poll put Anderson number-one.

Notre Dame chances for recognition?

Since we’re here at Fighting Irish Wire let’s take a second and talk Notre Dame’s chances for a candidate.

Notre Dame hasn’t had a player win the Heisman Trophy since 1987 and chances aren’t strong that will change this year. That is, unless a first-year starter at quarterback does the impossible and starts the year by leading an upset victory over Ohio State in the Horseshoe. I’m not betting on it but if Notre Dame is to have someone even in the conversation this year it’s going to be Buchner or bust.

