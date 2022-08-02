Preseason games required to help determine Packers depth roster spots

Preseason games will play a big factor in the Green Bay Packers determining roster spots at important depth spots this summer, including positional battles at receiver, outside linebacker, cornerback and safety.

Coach Matt LaFleur said the live game reps often provide opportunities for players to make an impression and get an advantage over others competing at respective positions.

“Yeah, I think we have to get into some of those preseason games, and really give it a chance to sort itself out,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “A lot of times you see guys start to separate themselves from the group.”

Just last summer, players such as Kylin Hill, Malik Taylor, Jack Heflin, Yosh Nijman and Henry Black used terrific performances during the Packers’ three preseason games to earn 53-man roster spots to open the 2021 season.

Consistency during practices and in the meeting rooms is important, but getting it done in a live game environment can be a deciding factor in tight position battles.

The Packers starting lineup on offense and defense looks fairly settled early on in training camp this summer, but depth spots are there to be won, especially on defense. Joe Barry needs to find capable backups behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith at outside linebacker, behind Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes at cornerback and behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage at safety.

Among those competing for roster spots: Patrick Taylor, Juwann Winfree, Amari Rodgers, Jake Hanson, Cole Van Lanen, Jack Heflin, Tipa Galeai, Ladarius Hamilton, Randy Ramsey, Ray Wilborn, Ty Summers, Shemar Jean-Charles, Rico Gafford, Shawn Davis, Vernon Scott and Dallin Leavitt.

Special teams – which the Packers are calling “wefense” – is going to play a big factor in determining the construction of the bottom of the roster.

“Obviously, with all those guys that aren’t our starters, their presence on ‘wefense’ is going to be absolutely critical to our football team, and how they can contribute in that area is going to have a big effect if they are on our roster,” LaFleur said.

The Packers have their annual “Family Night Scrimmage” on Friday at Lambeau Field. LaFleur’s team opens the preseason on Friday, Aug. 12 at San Francisco.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire