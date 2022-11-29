The preseason favorite is the “winner” of the Pac-12 QB rankings

The regular season ended last Saturday and while a few unexpected things happened in the Conference of Champions, there was one thing everybody assumed would occur did occur.

As soon as Caleb Williams transferred to USC, it was assumed that he would be the No. 1 quarterback in the Pac-12 when all was said and done. Not only is he the top QB, but he may also win the Heisman.

He did have a few challengers, however.

Bo Nix had a great chance to upset Williams if he wasn’t injured. Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. had a much better season than anyone expected in Seattle.

There were some disappointments. JT Shrout? Tanner McKee? DTR? In truth, other than the top three signal callers, it wasn’t a banner year for quarterbacks on the West Coast. Hopefully, 2023 will be better and there are bound to be a lot of new faces.

Here is the final edition of the quarterback ratings, according to PFF.com.

JT Shrout - Colorado

Pass: 48.9

Run: 41.0

Overall: 46.1

Last week: Shrout missed the Utah game due to injury.

What’s next? Thankfully, the off-season. Colorado finished 1-11 and is looking for a new coach.

Ben Gulbranson - Oregon State

Pass: 60.0

Run: 59.3

Overall: 61.2

Last week: Despite throwing for just 60 yards on 13 attempts and two interceptions, Gulbranson and the Beavers managed to upset the Ducks 38-34.

What’s next? OSU awaits to see what bowl game it will go to.

Cameron Ward - Washington State

Pass: 59.1

Run: 68.5

Overall: 62.0

Last week: In his first Apple Cup, Ward was 33-of-52 for 322 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked six times in the 51-33 loss to the Huskies.

What’s next? The Cougars finished 7-5 and will be in a bowl game to be determined.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

Pass: 66.4

Run: 75.2

Overall: 73.9

Last week: UCLA finished the season 9-3 with a 35-28 win over California. DTR was 21-of-30 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 88 yards and two more scores.

What’s next? A nice bowl game, either the Sun Bowl or Holiday Bowl.

Trenton Bourguet - Arizona State

Pass: 74.7

Run: 61.5

Overall: 74.8

Last week: Bourguet torched the Wildcats for 376 yards on 37-of-49 passing, but the defense let him down in the 38-35 loss to Arizona.

What’s next? ASU finished the year 3-9 and new coach Kenny Dillingham will need to figure out a lot at his alma mater if they want to be competitive sooner rather than later.

Jayden de Laura- Arizona

Pass: 72.5

Run: 69.5

Overall: 75.2

Last week: Jayden de Laura was just 12-of-23 for 200 yards and an interception, but the Wildcats managed to run past the Sun Devils to win the Territorial Cup.

What’s next? Arizona finished 5-7, which is about four wins more than anyone expected. They just missed being bowl eligible.

Tanner McKee - Stanford

Pass: 75.8

Run: 55.7

Overall: 76.0

Last week: Stanford finished off a forgettable season with a 35-26 loss to BYU. McKee actually had his best game in quite some time, going 31-of-40 for 313 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next? The offseason and a national coaching search to replace David Shaw, who resigned after being on the job for 12 seasons.

Jack Plummer

Pass: 74.2

Run: 75.4

Overall: 77.6

Last week: Plummer did everything possible to coax his team to victory but fell short in the 35-28 loss to UCLA. He was 24-of-34 for 294 and four touchdowns.

What’s next? The offseason after a dismal 4-8 campaign.

Cameron Rising - Utah

Pass: 75.1

Run: 78.4

Overall: 81.1

Last week: Rising and the Utes managed to have a warm-up game against Colorado and easily handed the Buffs a 63-21 loss. Rising was 17-of-19 for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

What’s next? The Utes get to defend their Pac-12 championship, but it won’t be easy as No. 4 USC is waiting. Utah handed the Trojans their only loss of the season and the Trojans haven’t forgotten.

Bo Nix - Oregon

Pass: 76.1

Run: 84.4

Overall: 85.2

Last week: Nix was 27-of-41 for 327 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as OSU upset the Ducks. Nix was in a prime position to win these ratings, but an ankle injury severely hampered his running ability.

What’s next? Like UCLA, the Ducks finished at 9-3 and will most likely go to the Sun Bowl or Holiday Bowl.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Pass: 90.0

Run: 53.9

Overall: 90.0

Last week: In his first and the Cougars hope it’s his last Apple Cup, Penix was 25-of-43 for 485 yards and three touchdowns in the 51-33 Huskies win over WSU.

What’s next? Possibly the Rose Bowl. If USC advances to the College Football Playoff, at 10-2, Washington would be the logical choice to represent the Pac-12 in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

Caleb Williams - USC

Pass: 88.5

Run: 77.6

Overall: 90.9

Last week: Ding! Ding! Ding! Caleb Williams, c’mon on down! You’re the highest-rated quarterback in the Pac-12 for the 2022 season. He solidified his ranking and probably the Heisman with a 38-27 win over Notre Dame where Williams went 18-of-22 for 232 yards and a touchdown. He also ran in three other scores.

A special shout out to Kurtis Rourke of Ohio, who was the top-rated quarterback in the FBS with a rating of 93.1. Rourke completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, 25 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

