Preseason and Cuts Takeaways for All 32 Teams

With the preseason and initial 53-man roster cuts now behind us and the regular season kicking off next Thursday night, below are training camp and preseason notes from all 32 teams.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills – The two biggest winners out of Bills camp this summer look like slot WR Isaiah McKenzie and RB Zack Moss. While Jamison Crowder missed the first couple days of camp with some general soreness, McKenzie saw a crack in the door and flung it open by gobbling up all the first-team reps with Josh Allen. The two solidified an already-existing connection, and McKenzie appears to have run away with slot duties to open the year. Crowder isn't out of the picture, however, as the Bills project to run plenty of four-wide sets. McKenzie put himself on the redraft fantasy map. He's already shown he's capable of going bonkers in this offense after producing an 11-125-1 day on 12 targets last Week 16 against New England when Cole Beasley was out. As for Moss, there was a point early in the offseason where he was looking like a cut candidate after losing his spot on the gameday roster last year. Moss ended up having a really strong camp and carried it over to preseason action with a 7-56-2 rushing line, averaging 8.0 YPC and punching in a pair of one-yard scores at the goal line. Moss's emergence has muddied the Buffalo backfield, as all three of Moss, Devin Singletary, and rookie James Cook are likely to be part of the rotation. Good for Moss, but not a great development for fantasy players.

Miami Dolphins – Miami added all three of RBs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel to its backfield after hiring coach Mike McDaniel. Edmonds was handpicked by the new coaching staff and given the most guaranteed money of the three. He's also 26 and displayed playmaking ability in the past. Mostert is a McDaniel carryover from San Francisco. Now 30 and unable to ever really stay healthy, Mostert beat out Michel for a roster spot with Michel getting his walking papers after the final preseason game. The ouster of Michel clears things up a bit for us, turning this from a potential three-man committee into a likely one-two of Edmonds and Mostert, with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed rounding out the depth chart. Edmonds is looking like a potential upside backend RB2 pick playing for a run-friendly offensive coach. Elsewhere in Miami, it's worth noting Jaylen Waddle has missed the last three weeks of practice with some sort of undisclosed leg issue. He's missing precious reps in a new offensive scheme while Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa have been growing their connection all summer. Franchise-tagged TE Mike Gesicki spent most of his summer learning how to block and playing deep into preseason games with second- and third-stringers. Let someone else draft Gesicki.

New England Patriots – The Patriots entered training camp with a collection of running backs. They added draft picks Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris to a veteran group of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, James White, and J.J. Taylor. White ended up retiring during the summer, vacating eight combined carries and targets per game as the pass-down specialist. Montgomery was signed as a Plan B if White didn't recover from his 2021 hip injury. Montgomery is now hurt after going down in the preseason finale. And sixth-rounder Kevin Harris and Taylor were cut. That leaves Damien, Stevenson, and rookie Strong as the healthy backs. Strong reportedly struggled in pass protection this summer, allowing Stevenson to get more work as a pass-catcher. He's the best all-around back on this depth chart, though Harris might still be the favorite for carries. A tackle-shedder, Stevenson was No. 7 in PFF's elusive rating as a rookie. The upside is undeniable if he's able to earn a larger share of the carries.

New York Jets – The Jets traded up and used the No. 36 overall pick in April's draft on RB Breece Hall, viewed by most as the best all-around back in the 2022 class. This was a year after this same regime used a fourth-rounder on Michael Carter. Not that a fourth-rounder is a lot in the grand scheme of things, but Carter showed playmaking ability as a rookie in an otherwise lackluster offense. Carter has stayed involved with the starting offense this summer, and he and Hall have essentially been splitting things right down the middle in a true timeshare. As Establish the Run's Adam Levitan noted, the first-team offense played 21 snaps in the preseason finale, and Carter started and played 12 snaps to Hall's nine with the Joe Flacco group. Carter out-snapped Hall 3-2 on third downs and out-targeted the rookie 2-0. With Hall being drafted as a mid-range RB2 and Carter an RB4, Carter is basically a free swing who is going roughly 80 spots later in fantasy drafts. Starting QB Zach Wilson (knee) is expected to miss Week 1 after going down in the Jets' preseason opener, but he has avoided I.R. for now.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens – J.K. Dobbins (knee) has avoided the PUP list, but everything coming out of Baltimore sounds like Dobbins isn't going to be completely 100% for Week 1 and the early portion of the season. Gus Edwards (knee) is already starting the season on reserve/PUP, and coach John Harbaugh has cast ominous tones about Edwards' recovery, only saying he expects Edwards to play “this season.” The Ravens signed veteran Kenyan Drake on Tuesday and waived sixth-round rookie Tyler Badie. With Dobbins unlikely to handle a full workload early on in the year, we could see enough Mike Davis and Drake to complicate the situation for fantasy. At the very least, Drake is probably the best pass-catcher of the group and is worthy of a bench stash with Dobbins' status still murky 1.5 weeks out from the season opener. The Ravens didn't do much to give Rashod Bateman a running mate at wide receiver, only signing Demarcus Robinson after he was cut by the Raiders. That has paved the way for fourth-round TE Isaiah Likely to open the year as the third option in the passing game behind Mark Andrews and Bateman. Likely was dominant in the preseason, lining up in the slot on 25-of-42 snaps and catching all 12 of his targets for 144 yards and one touchdown. He played so well that the Ravens gave the rookie the day off in the preseason finale, solidifying his role on offense.

Cincinnati Bengals – We didn't see any of the Bengals' starters this preseason. Joe Burrow missed a large portion of camp recovering from an appendectomy. He lost a good amount of weight but has been practicing in team drills for the last two weeks. Tee Higgins underwent offseason shoulder surgery but had a mostly normal training camp. Ja'Marr Chase “looked like he was playing a different game” at Bengals camp, dominating every practice. When asked to describe the Cincinnati offensive game plan, Burrow said, “Throw it to our horses on the outside really far down the field.” All four of Burrow, Joe Mixon, Chase, and Higgins are upper-echelon fantasy players at their respective positions. Samaje Perine remains the Bengals' RB2.

Cleveland Browns – Offseason trade acquisition Deshaun Watson settled with the NFL on an 11-game suspension. He'll make his Browns debut in Week 13 at Houston against his former Texans teammates. In the meantime, journeyman Jacoby Brissett will try to “manage” the offense with handoffs to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt while trying not to throw interceptions as a passer. Amari Cooper will be the alpha WR1 but playing in a run-heavy offense at least until Watson is under center. He's going to have some stinkers in the box score with Brissett struggling to throw for 200 yards. David Njoku was on the field for 30-of-33 offensive snaps with the Brissett group in the preseason finale. The Browns are giving the athletic Njoku more looks out of the slot and away from the line of scrimmage to try and feature him more in the pass game. The coaches have been the only thing standing in Njoku's way throughout his career.

Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris spent most of the summer recovering from what is being termed a Lisfranc foot sprain after he got “stepped on.” Coach Mike Tomlin has refused to give us any real sort of updates, but Harris did make an appearance in the preseason finale. Running behind the league's worst offensive line and at a heavier weight (up to 244 pounds from 230 as a rookie) in an offense that wants to try and lighten his workload, Harris is a scary first-round fantasy pick. The touches will be there at the end of the day, but the efficiency may be lacking. Out wide, the Steelers appear set to roll with Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens on the outside and Chase Claypool kicking inside to the slot in three-wide sets. Pickens was a beast in the preseason and one of the best players at camp. Teams are going to be kicking themselves for letting him fall to No. 52 overall in the draft. Under center, Mitchell Trubisky is going to get the Week 1 nod, but his leash is going to be short this season after first-round rookie Kenny Pickett completed 80.6% of his preseason throws for 261 yards (7.3 YPA) and a dazzling 3:0 TD:INT mark. Pickett is going to make year-one starts.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans – Rookie RB Dameon Pierce has been one of the biggest risers of the summer. Drafted No. 107 overall out of Florida, Pierce is a rock-solid 5'10/215 power runner who also showed in college that he can function in the pass game. He simply never got a real chance to prove it in Gainesville, leading to his depressed draft stock. Pierce landed in the ideal situation and is coming out of the preseason as the Texans' favorite for carries following the somewhat surprising release of Marlon Mack. Pierce still has to contend with coach's pet Rex Burkhead, but the cream rises to the top, and Pierce is that dude. He went 11-86-1 on the ground in preseason action and was Pro Football Focus' No. 1 running back, grading out exceptionally well as a tackle-breaker. Pierce has vaulted himself into the early rounds of fantasy drafts.

Indianapolis Colts – Jonathan Taylor got the preseason off entirely. Coach Frank Reich has talked about wanting to scale back the offense's reliability on Taylor, but he's still going to be the clear focal point and is a lock-and-load top-two fantasy pick. Oft-injured fourth-year WR Parris Campbell has managed to stay healthy all offseason and enters the season as the Colts' WR2. Matt Ryan played 13 snaps in the preseason finale, and Campbell was in for all 13, with rookie Alec Pierce mixing into three-wide sets for eight snaps. As long as he's healthy, Campbell is going to have a big role on offense. Someone has to catch passes behind Michael Pittman. Another name to watch out of Indy is TE Mo Alie-Cox. He was in on 29-of-33 snaps Ryan played this preseason. He's at least going to be on the field a ton and is a name to monitor for fantasy players looking to dumpster-dive at the position. Nyheim Hines is hyped seemingly every summer. Talk out of camp is the Colts want to “find creative ways” to get Hines the ball, and coach Reich saying “I'd consider drafting” Hines in fantasy. It's all talk right now, but there's reason to believe Hines will be more involved with Ryan under center after Carson Wentz didn't exactly like throwing to Hines last season. Hines was an RB3 with Philip Rivers in 2020. Hines is likely to have spiked weeks, but predicting them will be nearly impossible.

Jacksonville Jaguars – At 53-man roster cuts, the Jaguars released WR Laquon Treadwell and traded WR Laviska Shenault to the Panthers, freeing up 151 targets from last season. Christian Kirk was paid like a No. 1 wideout in free agency and has mostly skated under the radar much of the summer. In his lone preseason appearance, Kirk saw action out wide and in the slot and was targeted eight times across 32 snaps. In what amounts to roughly a half of a game of action, Kirk had a 38% target share. He's Trevor Lawrence's unquestioned new WR1. James Robinson tore his Achilles' last Week 16 but has avoided the PUP list. New coach Doug Pederson has said he anticipates Robinson playing Week 1. This still projects to be sophomore Travis Etienne's backfield after he missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury. He has major breakout potential, especially from a pass-catching standpoint. Robinson could steal valuable goal-line reps, however. Etienne should still get the third downs and two-minute work.

Tennessee Titans – The Titans kept Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill encased in bubble wrap all preseason, while newcomer WR Robert Woods continued to dominate his ACL rehab. The big story out of Titans camp surrounded first-round WR Treylon Burks. He struggled with conditioning issues during the spring thanks to the heat and asthma. Burks then got to training camp and was constantly exiting practice with minor nicks and dings. While he did get reps with the Tannehill group, it was also notable that Burks was running with the second- and third-team offenses. The Twitter mob went into attack mode and instead pointed to Ja'Marr Chase struggling to catch the football last summer and Justin Jefferson working behind Bisi Johnson during his rookie camp. The Chase thing isn't even close to the same, so drop that nonsense. And Jefferson didn't have a preseason due to COVID. Burks played deep into the fourth quarter with and against third-stringers all preseason while Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine got veteran treatment as the presumed starters. And during practice, fifth-round rookie WR Kyle Philips was generating big-time buzz and getting everyone's attention while seeing more work with the Tannehill group as the slot man. Coach Mike Vrabel even admitted Burks has been “inconsistent.” Simply put, Burks didn't do anything to inspire confidence, making him nothing more than a bench-stash WR5 out of the gates. He's going to play, but the Titans look like a team that is going to use a committee approach at the position. Burks was playing behind guys like Racey McMath this preseason. Not a great start, but also not something that can't be overcome quickly. The Titans used a first-round pick on Burks and are going to let him sink or swim. The fear in many circles is he just may not be very good.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos – Like many other teams, the Broncos kept their starters off the field this preseason. This came after the team lost WR Tim Patrick to a torn ACL early in camp. The Patrick injury opens up a spot in three-wide sets for KJ Hamler, who is coming off a 2021 torn ACL of his own. The Courtland Sutton-Russell Wilson connection has reportedly been strong with Sutton profiling as Wilson's new DK Metcalf on the outside. In the backfield, Javonte Williams is trying to fend off 29-year-old Melvin Gordon for 1A duties, and Gordon even admitted the coaches want Williams to be “the guy.” Williams has RB1 upside, but Gordon is still going to be involved, as OC Justin Outten said both backs will be on a “pitch count” this season. Outten and new coach Nathaniel Hackett came from Green Bay where they had Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as a one-two punch splitting work pretty much right down the middle. Gordon is a strong mid-round pick for fantasy players employing the Zero-RB approach. At tight end, Albert Okwuegbunam was the lone “starter” to play in the preseason, and he was playing deep into games with third-stringers. The coaches said he needs the snaps in the new offense, but it's still glaring that Okwuegbunam was out there so late. Rookie Greg Dulcich missed almost all of training camp with a hamstring injury and will open the year on injured reserve. It's shaping up as a lost season for him, removing an obstacle from Okwuegbunam's path. The Mizzou product has all the athletic ability in the world but needs to get the coaches and Wilson to trust him.

Kansas City Chiefs – The Chiefs basically overhauled their wideout room in the offseason, trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins and letting a host of other guys walk in free agency. JuJu Smith-Schuster missed the last couple weeks of camp and preseason with a lingering knee issue but did return to the field this week. Joining forces with Patrick Mahomes at 25 years old, JuJu has a big chance to revive his career. His body just needs to cooperate. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be Mahomes' top deep threat after filling that role for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. MVS is going to have some monster weeks with Mahomes throwing him the ball. Rookie Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman are likely to rotate in for sub-packages. The big storyline out of Kansas City this summer was what the Chiefs were going to do with Ronald Jones. The veteran was playing with the deep reserves at times this preseason but ended up making the 53-man roster alongside Jerick McKinnon and rookie Isiah Pacheco behind starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Jones is CEH's biggest threat for early-down work. Pacheco was the talk of camp, and the seventh-rounder saw plenty of work with the Mahomes group this preseason, drawing targets and touches inside the 10-yard line. He's a wild card as a late-round fantasy pick who could also quickly become waiver-wire fodder if McKinnon gets those pass-game touches behind Edwards-Helaire. Mahomes seems as though he feels like he has something to prove after the Chiefs fell in the AFC title game last year. Watch out.

Las Vegas Raiders – We didn't see Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, or Darren Waller this preseason. The only real “starters” we saw for the Raiders were the guys competing for touches out of the backfield. Las Vegas released Kenyan Drake midway through the preseason after it was clear Ameer Abdullah had won the pass-catching job behind early-down grinder Josh Jacobs. And even Jacobs appears to be clinging to his job for dear life with rookies Zamir White and Brittain Brown and even veteran Brandon Bolden breathing down his neck. Jacobs is a holdover from the old staff and had his 2023 option declined. Jacobs would be someone I'd scratch off my fantasy draft list beforehand. Let someone else deal with the headache. Waller is in the middle of contract talks and has barely practiced since the calendar flipped to August. There's talk of him dealing with a hamstring injury, but it's entirely possible his absence is more related to the contract. Assuming it's worked out before Week 1, it wouldn't be a surprise if Waller's hamstring is suddenly 100 percent. The Adams acquisition still figures to hurt Waller from a targets and red-zone opportunities standpoint.

Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams were all rested throughout the preseason. It gave second-year WR Josh Palmer a chance to shine and cement his spot as the third wideout with a monster 3-75-1 outing in the second exhibition. Palmer is a popular late-round sleeper. It's just unclear how much will be there for him with Allen, Williams, and Ekeler dominating most of the looks. Donald Parham missed a bunch of camp with a hamstring injury after getting off to a hot start to the summer. He figures to be a red-zone presence behind free-agent pickup Gerald Everett at tight end. At running back, rookie Isaiah Spiller sprained his ankle in the second preseason game and is now in doubt for Week 1. With Spiller missing time, Joshua Kelley is believed to have won the No. 2 gig behind Ekeler. That's good news for Ekeler in fantasy, as he should continue to dominate the backfield work.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys – Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, and Dalton Schultz all were rested during the preseason while Michael Gallup (knee) continued his rehab from ACL surgery. Gallup promisingly avoided reserve/PUP, putting him on track to return sometime in September, though he's already said he won't be ready for Week 1. Gallup is going to see heavy targets whenever he does return and will almost immediately be a plug-and-play WR3 with upside. With James Washington (foot) going down early in camp and out several more weeks, the Cowboys need WRs Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, and rookie Jalen Tolbert to play meaningful early-season snaps. Tolbert had a somewhat quiet summer and produced just 44 yards on 15 preseason targets. Owner Jerry Jones continues to hype Elliott as the engine of the offense, but the Cowboys simply have to manufacture more touches for Pollard, whether it's as a runner or receiver. Just get the ball in his hands. He's the offense's most dynamic playmaker. Elliott still remains a great bet for double-digit touchdowns as a fantasy RB2.

New York Giants – Saquon Barkley has reportedly looked as close to his early-career form as we've seen him since injuries helped ruin his past two seasons. With no competition for touches behind him on the depth chart, Barkley is in for a huge workload as the centerpiece of new coach Brian Daboll's offense. Barkley has been soaring up fantasy draft boards into the early second round. Out wide, Kenny Golladay continues to look dusted at 28 years old after his touchdown-less 2021. He was bad in the preseason, and there was even talk of backup-type receivers pushing him for snaps. It's hard to get behind Golladay as a fantasy pick. Kadarius Toney missed much of camp with knee and leg issues after skipping some spring work. The coaches surely aren't pleased, but Toney is the best talent on this depth chart, and the Giants are going to throw the ball a ton under Daboll and OC Mike Kafka. Sterling Shepard (Achilles') avoided the PUP list, but rookie Wan'Dale Robinson offers more playmaking ability at this stage of their respective careers. This offense could use a whole lot of four-wide packages thanks to the utter lack of bodies and experience at tight end. The offense is in the hands of Daniel Jones, though, and he had a very up-and-down camp. There was even some chatter of Tyrod Taylor getting increased first-team reps. Daboll is going to have some growing pains with this group.

Philadelphia Eagles – The A.J. Brown-Jalen Hurts connection was off the charts at camp and in joint practices, even if we didn't get to see it in preseason action. The two are best friends in real life and now on the field. Brown is going from one run-heavy offense to another and will have to continue to be a beast with the ball in his hands. The Brown addition figures to hurt DeVonta Smith more than anyone. He goes from the No. 1 target as a rookie to the likely third option behind Brown and Dallas Goedert. Miles Sanders has reportedly still been having issues catching the football this summer, but he's still the lead back in Philly's efficient rushing attack. Sanders fell victim to some bad touchdown luck last season. Kenneth Gainwell is another popular target for Zero-RB fantasy players as the playmaking complement to Sanders in an offense that wants to run the ball down the defense's throat.

Washington Commanders – Reports out of Commanders camp had new QB Carson Wentz's practices drawing mixed reviews. But the big story out of Washington all summer was how the backfield was shaking out. The Commanders begged J.D. McKissic to come back as a free agent, even after he'd already agreed to a deal with the Bills, and then Washington used a third-round pick on RB Brian Robinson. Everything pointed to the Commanders having no faith in Antonio Gibson being a lead back. Robinson appeared to supplant Gibson as the Commanders' starter by the end of the preseason, but Robinson was then shot in an attempted robbery last weekend, suffering injuries to his leg that required surgery. Robinson avoided season-ending I.R., but there's still no telling how much time he'll miss. Washington cut RB Jaret Patterson and kept veteran Jonathan Williams. The Robinson injury opens the door back up for Gibson to reclaim lead-back duties, but there's word that Williams may now push for carries while Robinson is out. Gibson's stock gets a boost, but he's still a scary investment as anything more than an RB3. At receiver, first-rounder Jahan Dotson has done everything asked of him and should be a consistent Z complement to X wideout Terry McLaurin. Logan Thomas is still working his way back from last season's torn ACL but should be back no later than Week 2, if he isn't ready for the season opener. Curtis Samuel stayed healthy most of the summer but had a quiet camp. Whatever the Commanders get from Samuel should be viewed as a bonus.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears – The Bears figure to field one of the NFL's lowest-scoring offenses this season. David Montgomery didn't appear in a preseason game until last weekend's finale, and he was in on 20 of the 22 snaps Justin Fields played. There was chatter coming out of Chicago that Khalil Herbert might push Montgomery for more of a backfield split this season, but Montgomery out-snapped him 20-2 with the Fields group that day while Herbert played into the second half with the backups. It's a good sign for Montgomery's RB2 status headed into Week 1, even if he's going to need volume to get there behind this bad offensive line. Promisingly, Cole Kmet also caught a touchdown from Fields in the preseason finale. After going touchdown-less in 2021 despite seeing 93 targets, Kmet is being drafted as a fantasy TE1 as the de facto No. 2 option in the pass game behind Darnell Mooney. Fields had a strong preseason and could enter the fantasy QB1 mix thanks to a unique dual-threat skill set playing for more competent coaches but also in an offense that is likely to be chasing points on the scoreboard most weeks.

Detroit Lions – Jared Goff attempted just four passes this preseason. D'Andre Swift played just six snaps. And we really only saw Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark, and T.J. Hockenson with the incompetent Tim Boyle in the preseason finale. Honestly, we didn't get a lot of news out of Lions camp this summer. First-round WR Jameson Williams will open his career on the reserve/NFI list as he continues his rehab from ACL surgery. Swift is coming off the board in the first round of fantasy drafts as a dynamic playmaker in the Austin Ekeler mold. St. Brown should again pace Detroit in targets but does face stiffer competition from Chark and Josh Reynolds with Hockenson being a featured chain-mover and red-zone threat.

Green Bay Packers – Like the Chiefs, the Packers underwent some major changes at wide receiver in the offseason, trading Davante Adams to the Raiders and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown walk as free agents. Green Bay will now trot out some combination of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Aaron Rodgers has taken time to talk up Lazard as a legitimate No. 1 wideout, and he's also said expectations for Doubs are high for him despite his rookie status. Watson missed almost the entire summer with a lingering knee issue and didn't play in the preseason, putting him behind the others. Robert Tonyan just started taking part in team drills this week as he works his way back from last season's torn ACL. Look for Green Bay to lean heavily on its backfield combo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The offense figures to run through these two while relying on Rodgers willing these wideouts to produce just enough.

Minnesota Vikings – New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell came over from the Rams and employed the Sean McVay approach of resting all of his offensive contributors throughout the preseason. Everyone involved in this offense saw their arrow scream upward with the hiring of O'Connell. The Vikings are expected to implement a far more pass-happy offense. Both Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook are first-round fantasy picks. Adam Thielen is entering his age-32 season but should remain a fixture in the red zone. K.J. Osborn figures to be on the field a whole lot more as the third wideout and is a popular late-round sleeper. Irv Smith is fully recovered from his August 2021 knee injury that cost him all of last season. He battled a bit of a thumb issue this summer but was back at practice last week. Smith should be an every-down tight end as O'Connell's new Tyler Higbee. Even Kirk Cousins has some QB1 sleeper appeal.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts played 13 snaps this preseason and dusted Jets CB Bryce Hall for a 52-yard catch-and-run on his lone target of the summer. Pitts lined up in the slot or out wide on five of those 13 snaps. He's a matchup nightmare for the defense. No. 8 overall pick WR Drake London hurt his knee in the preseason opener and we've yet to see him back on the practice field. Coach Arthur Smith stressed it's not a long-term thing. London should settle in as the No. 2 complement to Pitts in the passing game. Tyler Allgeier spent much of the preseason playing with the deep reserves, but Atlanta did cut RBs Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley. The Falcons want to lighten Cordarrelle Patterson's rushing workload, and only journeyman Damien Williams, fifth-round rookie Allgeier, and converted CB Avery Williams are on the depth chart behind Patterson. He should still be manufactured touches as a playmaker.

Carolina Panthers – As expected, the Panthers held Christian McCaffrey out of preseason action, readying him for the regular season after a couple injury-ruined years. CMC is healthy, by all accounts, and a top-two fantasy pick. D.J. Moore played just two preseason snaps, and Robbie Anderson just five. Baker Mayfield beat out Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback gig, and Darnold then suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason finale. Mayfield is arguably the best quarterback Moore will have played with to this point in his career, and he's still gone over 1,000 yards three straight years. On the lookout for more receiver help, the Panthers flipped a late-round pick to the Jaguars for WR Laviska Shenault at 53-man cuts. Shenault was one of the worst wideouts in football last year. We shouldn't hold our breath on Shenault being any better under coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers' tight ends are nonexistent for fantasy.

New Orleans Saints – Once believed to be facing a suspension for an off-field incident following last season, Alvin Kamara now appears likely to avoid any sort of punishment in 2022. It repositions Kamara as a fringe first-round fantasy pick. Jameis Winston is all the way back from his 2021 torn ACL and made his preseason debut in the finale, completing all four of his passes for 59 yards. Michael Thomas is coming back from a pair of lost seasons due to ankle issues, and he's now dealing with a hamstring injury. Now 29 years old and with a concerning injury history, Thomas is hard to trust as anything more than a mid-round WR3 pick. The upside is undeniable if he's healthy, however. First-round WR Chris Olave has looked like the real deal in his first summer and was even being talked about as the MVP of Saints camp. His deep speed should play well with Winston's willingness to uncork long balls. Jarvis Landry will round out three-wide sets for the Saints, but he's entering his age-30 season and may not be any higher than third or fourth in line for touches after being the Browns' No. 1 receiver in previous years.

Tampa Bay Bucs – The Bucs' offseason started with Leonard Fournette reporting to OTAs way heavier than his desired playing weight. But Fournette got himself into shape in time for training camp, and he was in on all 11 snaps Tom Brady played in the preseason finale. Fournette's stock is back up as an RB1 in one of the league's most potent offenses. The losses of LG Aaron Stinnie (knee) and C Ryan Jensen (knee) to season-ending injuries aren't ideal for Fournette or even Brady. Chris Godwin has made so much progress in his recovery from last year's torn ACL that he avoided the PUP list and could even play Week 1. Even if it's not in time for the opener, Godwin should be on the field playing in games during September. He could be a real steal being drafted as a WR3. With Rob Gronkowski retiring again, the Bucs added veterans WR Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph to the mix this summer. Both should play significant roles, but it's unclear how much either player has left in the tank. Rudolph has always had a nose for the end zone as a big red-zone target. Russell Gage was an early-summer hype piece prior to Jones' arrival, but Gage has since missed most of camp with an injury and remains out of practice. Rookie RB Rachaad White is merely an end-of-bench stash for the time being.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals rested anyone and everyone who matters in the preseason, saving Kyler Murray, James Conner, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, and Zach Ertz for the regular season. DeAndre Hopkins did get some work, as he'll be sidelined Weeks 1-6 serving a PEDs suspension. The departure of Christian Kirk in free agency could unlock Moore in his second season, getting him more looks down the field instead of at the line of scrimmage where he was at the bottom of the league in aDOT as a rookie. Moore is a popular late-round flier with upside. Brown should open the season as a borderline WR1 sans Hopkins.

Los Angeles Rams – Like the Cardinals, the Rams also rested every single key offensive contributor this preseason. We didn't see any of Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, or Tyler Higbee. Akers and Henderson were dealing with minor injuries but returned to practice this past week. Stafford was battling some elbow tendinitis, but the Rams aren't concerned. Robinson has been drawing rave reviews out of L.A. with the coaches loving what he's been doing after a lost 2021 in Chicago. It will be fun to see Robinson play with a real quarterback for the first time in his career. Third wideout Van Jefferson underwent a knee scope at the start of camp but expects to be ready for Week 1. Undrafted WR Lance McCutcheon earned his roster spot with a massive preseason, posting a 15-259-2 line.

San Francisco 49ers – The Niners have been saying all offseason that this is Trey Lance's team, but San Francisco was unable to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo and will now bring him back as the backup after banishing him to the side fields by himself all summer. It's a surprising development and gives the 49ers a fallback plan should Lance prove he's not ready. Still, Lance has a Cam Newton-like skill set and will have QB1 upside every time he starts. Deebo Samuel spent a chunk of the offseason trying to force his way out of San Francisco, but he ultimately inked a massive extension as the centerpiece of the offense. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate his insane 2021 efficiency and output. Elijah Mitchell has been nursing a hamstring issue after injuries cost him multiple games as a rookie. The 49ers are keeping Trey Sermon and Jeff Wilson around as Mitchell's backups. JaMycal Hasty was among the cuts. Brandon Aiyuk was reportedly one of the “stars” of camp and has developed a rapport with Lance. Aiyuk is being billed as a third-year breakout candidate following his strong 2021 finish.

Seattle Seahawks – Gone is Russell Wilson, and Geno Smith beat out Drew Lock in the most uninspiring quarterback competition in recent memory. Both quarterbacks are going to make starts this season. In the backfield, Chris Carson (neck) was forced into retirement this summer, and both Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and rookie Ken Walker (hernia) have each spent time on the shelf already, with Walker now looking questionable for the Week 1 opener after needing surgery. Penny is going to open the season as Seattle's lead back. He's a strong RB3 pick in the middle rounds with Walker missing valuable practice reps. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are getting serious downgrades in the quarterback department. Fantasy players drafting these two have to know what they're getting into, and that's likely going to be boom-or-bust box scores.