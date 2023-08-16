Preseason CFB player rankings raise obvious questions about USC

Just because one analyst says something, that doesn’t mean it’s a fact or Gospel truth. Nevertheless, it is notable when a man who played college football (and played it well) assesses the vast universe of college football players for an upcoming season and does not rate USC players very highly.

Blake Brockermeyer, a 247Sports college football analyst who played college football at Texas, released his rankings of the top 100 players in the sport for the upcoming 2023 season. Notable is the fact that no USC defensive player is found in the top 90. Calen Bullock was slotted at No. 95, barely making the cut of the top 100.

Also notable is that not one USC lineman, offense or defense, is found on this list. Justin Dedich and Jarrett Kingston got snubbed, much as they were snubbed for preseason First Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Are USC players not as good as we think they are? Other analysts just don’t seem convinced. Compare USC’s player ratings to other schools which placed multiple defensive players in the top 85 of Brockermeyer’s rankings below:

SCHOOLS WITH MULTIPLE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS IN 247SPORTS' TOP 85 RANKINGS: MICHIGAN

Michigan has two defensive players in Brockermeyer’s top 85: Kris Jenkins at No. 82 and Will Johnson at No. 43.

PENN STATE

Penn State has Abdul Carter at 57, Chop Robinson at 40, and Kalen King at 13.

OHIO STATE

Ohio State has J.T. Tuimoloau at 66 and Tommy Eichenberg at 47.

CLEMSON

Clemson has Tyler Davis at 80, Barrett Carter at 49, and Jeremiah Trotter at 14.

LSU has Maason Smith at 67, Mekhi Wingo at 52, and Harold Perkins — the highest-ranked defensive player in the country on Brockermeyer’s list — at No. 6.

ALABAMA

Alabama has Jaheim Oatis at 30, Dallas Turner at 19, and Kool-Aid McKinstry at 7.

GEORGIA

The two-time defending national champions have a ton of defensive players in Brockermeyer’s top 85, as you could well imagine.

Kamari Lassiter is at 65. Mykel Williams is at 62. Jamon Dumas-Johnson is at 48. Malaki Starks is at 45. Javon Bullard is at 29, and Smael Mondon is at 22.

CONCLUSION

It’s on Caleb Williams to carry USC and its offense. The defense obviously has to be better than it was in 2022, but it’s not going to be a great defense. Other schools will lean on their defenses this year, but USC has to max out on offense and hope the defense can do just enough.

