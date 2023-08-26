After preseason breakout, Jets’ Jermaine Johnson ready to show he’s a ‘dominant player’

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) reacts to his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium / Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports

Looking back on his rookie year film, Jets first-round pick Jermaine Johnson doesn't exactly like what he sees.



“My dominance has usually popped off tape, I’ve always looked like one of the best guys on the field,” he told reporters this week. “I didn’t feel that last year so I went to work this offseason and made sure that wasn’t the case this year.”

That hard work certainly has shown, as Johnson balled out in both training camp and preseason action. He was routinely one of the most noticeable performers throughout practices and games.

The 24-year-old’s recorded three tackles and a half a sack over the teams first three preseason games. With just one more coming up on Saturday night against the Giants, Johnson is certainly happy with how things have gone.

“I feel like I made my statement,” he said. “I feel really good. I’m excited for this last preseason game and then to start rolling into the year. I think we’re all very excited for what’s to come this year.”

The talented defensive end has certainly caught the attention of his head coach with his breakout performance.

“He looks fantastic out there,” Robert Saleh said. “He’s been able to sustain and keep the weight he put on. He’s made plays in games and he’s made plays in practice. He’s a three-down pass rusher and he’s been great against the run.”

After recording just 29 tackles, 11 QB pressures, and 2.5 sacks in a limited role during his rookie campaign, Johnson is out to prove he has what it takes to be a difference-maker for this talented defense.

“I want to show I’m a dominant player,” he said. “I want to be seen as a player that offenses have to scout for. I want to be able to play the run like a d-tackle and I want to be able to rush the passer on third down like a solely third-down guy.

“I want to be the kind of player that you know every down I’m on the field and I’m helping the team.”

The Jets went all-in this offseason and as a result, have some sky-high expectations heading into the regular season, Johnson playing up to his potential would be a huge boost to an already loaded defense.