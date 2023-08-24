Preseason bowl projections have Arkansas in Gator Bowl

Preseason bowl projections are essentially just throwing names into a hat and seeing what comes out.

They do, however, at least provide some material to talk about as football season is nearly upon us.

ESPN came out with theirs on Thursday and has the Razorbacks in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

Their opponent?

The Clemson Tigers.

Arkansas hasn’t participated in the Gator Bowl in 42 years, since a Lou Holtz-led team that went 8-3 lost 31-27 to No. 11 North Carolina.

Clemson, meanwhile, rehired disgraced former Arkansas coach Chad Morris in the offseason as an analyst.

That would definitely give the game a little added intrigue, if it happened.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire