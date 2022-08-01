Preseason Big Ten bowl projections, college football playoff predictions for 2022
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022, or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that is one of the last before some cataclysmic shake-ups in conference teams and affiliations take place.
We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen, but first, we must have a base to go from, so we’re peering into the crystal ball before the season starts to determine where we think each time might land.
Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.
Below is a look at the bowl projections and playoff picks before all the fun begins for the 2022 season.
Quick Lane Bowl
Details
Monday, Dec. 26
ESPN, 2:30 p.m ET
Ford Field | Detroit, MI
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Central Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Details
Tuesday, Dec. 27
ESPN, 10:15 p.m. EST
Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Maryland vs. Iowa State
Pinstripe Bowl
Details
Thursday, Dec. 29
ESPN, 2:00 p.m. EST
Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs.North Carolina
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Details
Friday, Dec. 29
ESPN, Noon ET
Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Wake Forest
Transperfect Music City Bowl
Details
Saturday, Dec. 31
ABC, Noon ET
Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. South Carolina
ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)
Details
Monday, Jan. 2
ESPN2, noon ET
Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky
VRBO Citrus Bowl
Details
Monday, Jan. 2
ABC, 1 p.m. ET
Camping World Stadium | Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Texas A&M
Rose Bowl Game
Details
Monday, Jan. 2
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium | Pasadena, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. USC
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Details
Saturday, Dec. 31
ESPN, 4 or 8 p.m ET
Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Details
Saturday, Dec. 31
ESPN, 4 or 8 p.m ET
State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia
College Football Playoff National Championship
Details
Monday, Jan. 9
ESPN, Time TBD
SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Alabama
