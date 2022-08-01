Preseason Big Ten bowl projections, college football playoff predictions for 2022

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022, or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that is one of the last before some cataclysmic shake-ups in conference teams and affiliations take place.

We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen, but first, we must have a base to go from, so we’re peering into the crystal ball before the season starts to determine where we think each time might land.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl projections and playoff picks before all the fun begins for the 2022 season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan offensive lineman Wesley French (66) raises the trophy after the Broncos’ 52-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field.

Quick Lane. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Details

Monday, Dec. 26

ESPN, 2:30 p.m ET

Ford Field | Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Central Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck (center) celebrates with the trophy alongside players Tyler Nubin (left) and Ky Thomas (right) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Chase Field. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Tuesday, Dec. 27

ESPN, 10:15 p.m. EST

Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12

Projection: Maryland vs. Iowa State

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec 27, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; General view of the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl logo prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Thursday, Dec. 29

ESPN, 2:00 p.m. EST

Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs.North Carolina

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers gather around their winning trophy after beating Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Friday, Dec. 29

ESPN, Noon ET

Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Wake Forest

Transperfect Music City Bowl

Details

Saturday, Dec. 31

ABC, Noon ET

Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

Details

Monday, Jan. 2

ESPN2, noon ET

Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; A detailed view of an endzone pylon with the 2022 Citrus Bowl logo on the field prior to the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Monday, Jan. 2

ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Camping World Stadium | Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Texas A&M

Rose Bowl Game

Jan. 1, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; General view of the Rose Bowl prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Monday, Jan. 2

ESPN, 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl Stadium | Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. USC

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo prior to the game between the Houston Cougars and the Florida State Seminoles at the Georgia Dome. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Dec. 31

ESPN, 4 or 8 p.m ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Dec 30, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; General view of the Fiesta Bowl logo prior to the game between the Washington Huskies and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Dec. 31

ESPN, 4 or 8 p.m ET

State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia

College Football Playoff National Championship

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Monday, Jan. 9

ESPN, Time TBD

SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Alabama

