Preseason Big Ten bowl and and College Football Playoff predictions

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2023 — so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us, and we’re throwing caution to the wind and trying to figure this whole thing out for the preseason.

As it stands, it looks like teams like Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State, should be shoe-ins for the postseason, while others could be right on the fence with a game here or there making a huge difference on whether they go traveling for the holiday season.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete CFP picks after just before the season kicks off.

Quick Lane Bowl

USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction | Nebraska vs. Miami (OH)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Texas Tech

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Wednesday, Dec. 27

TV | ESPN, 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. Louisville

Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Football season is knocking at the gates of Yankee Stadium.

Football season is knocking at the gates of Yankee Stadium.

What We Project

Date | Thursday, Dec. 28

TV | ESPN, 2:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Transperfect Music City Bowl

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Arkansas

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Florida

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

New Year’s Day just got 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐙𝐈𝐄𝐑!⁰⁰Our game is set for Monday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. 📰: https://t.co/VP5R2Sm5hn pic.twitter.com/K9AFhhap3N — Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) May 31, 2023

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

NEXT … Big Ten teams in the New Year’s Six bowls

Capital One Orange Bowl

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m. ET

Venue | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins | ACC vs. Big Ten or SEC

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Florida State

NEXT … College Football Playoff games

CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Alabama

CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 1

TV | ESPN, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue | Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP at-large

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Georgia

College Football Playoff National Championship

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 8

TV | ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue | NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Georgia

