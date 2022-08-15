Preseason AP Top 25 poll: Here's where Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame rank

First 2022 AP Top 25 poll revealed: BC could play top five team in October originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 college football season is almost here.

The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday, and there were few surprises.

The top five was pretty straightforward. It's packed with the usual suspects, including last season's champion Georgia and runner-up Alabama.

Here's the full poll:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State N.C. State USC Michigan State Miami (FL) Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

It's the fifth straight year the preseason AP poll has included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State in the top five. Alabama has been in the top five of the preseason AP poll for 14 consecutive years -- the longest active streak in the sport. The next-best streak is Clemson at seven years.

Speaking of the Tigers, they will make a trip to Boston College to play the Eagles at Alumni Stadium on Oct. 8. BC played at Clemson in each of the last three years and nearly won twice. The Eagles lost 34-28 in 2020 and 19-13 last season.

The last time Clemson played at Boston College was in 2018, when quarterback Trevor Lawrence led a 27-7 Tigers victory en route to a 15-0 national title-winning season.

Clemson will be one of potentially four ranked teams that Boston College plays in 2022. The other BC opponents entering the season ranked in the top 25 are Wake Forest (No. 22), N.C. State (No. 13) and Notre Dame (No. 5).

The Tigers likely will have to play two ranked teams before coming to Chestnut Hill. They play Wake Forest and N.C. State in the two games before squaring off against BC.