Preseason AP College Football Poll is out. Where is Ohio State?

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll came out about a week ago, and now the other historical preseason poll has dropped.

The Associated Press College Football Poll’s beginnings go back to the 1930s. Through much of its history, the AP Poll played a big part in determining who played for the national title until the College Football Playoff era arrived.

Ohio State has been a monster in the poll, showing up as No. 1 often and inside the top 25 on an almost annual basis. That didn’t change with the release of the poll on Monday. The Buckeyes landed at No. 2 behind Alabama.

Rounding out the top 10 are Georgia (3), Clemson (4), Notre Dame (5), Texas A&M (6), Utah (7), Michigan (8), Oklahoma (9) and Baylor (10).

Obviously, it’s just the preseason and these rankings will change drastically as the season goes on, but it’s good to see Ohio State continuing to get some recognition before all the fun kicks off on Sept. 3.

