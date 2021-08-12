Prescott, Wentz Trending Toward Week 1

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Just nine days after foot surgery, Carson Wentz is now “trending toward being available” for the season opener on September 12. Initially handed a broad 5-12 weeks recovery timetable, Wentz appears to be blasting through his rehab, returning to the field this week without a boot or limp. With Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger both looking unpolished in training camp practices since Wentz’s surgery, the Colts are surely trying to get Wentz ready for Week 1. If he’s out there, it would be a big boost to guys like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, and T.Y. Hilton.

Prescott Getting Another MRI Next Week

Cleared for light throwing earlier in the week, Dak Prescott will get another MRI when the Cowboys get home from Oxnard, Cali. after the weekend. The Cowboys’ official Twitter account stressed it’s not a setback and no reason to worry. It sounds more like it’s part of Prescott’s recovery plan from his strained right (throwing) shoulder. Prescott has said he’s experienced no soreness since throwing this week and intends to be ready for the season opener.

Bateman Looking at Extended Absence

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman had to leave Tuesday’s practice with an injury. On Wednesday, it was revealed he’s “week to week” with a groin injury. Coach John Harbaugh said “it’s going to be weeks” before we see the rookie back on the field, putting his Week 1 status up in the air. By all accounts, Bateman has been having a strong training camp with Marquise Brown missing time to an injury of his own. Sammy Watkins is now in the driver’s seat to develop the most chemistry with Lamar Jackson to start the season. Bateman’s fantasy ADP had been climbing in recent weeks, but he’s now nothing more than a late-round flier.

Rams Looking to Xavier Jones for Increased Role

With Cam Akers (Achilles’) out for the year, the Rams are needing someone to step up behind Darrell Henderson. It sounds like that guy is going to be Xavier Jones. The second-year UDFA out of SMU didn’t play a single offensive snap as a rookie but was a fixture on special teams. That’s a good way to adhere to the coaching staff. Jones is now getting an opportunity on offense in the wake of Akers’ injury, and he’s running with it. No pun intended. Henderson has never been an offensive workhorse, dating back to his college days, and the Rams need someone to team with him. Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Jones is “going to carve out a role for himself.” Jones scored 23 touchdowns as a senior at SMU. He is someone for zero-RB drafters to target at the back end of drafts this summer and is worth adding in deep formats.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Hits

Something to watch at running back for the Bills and fantasy drafters. Zack Moss injured his hamstring in Tuesday’s practice and is taking things “one day at a time.” Moss had been the subject of some recent hype, outplaying Devin Singletary in camp practices. … Interestingly, the Texans listed Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay as their starting running backs on their initial unofficial depth chart Wednesday. David Johnson was the top backup. Johnson, of course, has no connection to this new Houston regime and had to take a pay cut to return to the team this offseason. He’s being drafted as an RB3 in fantasy, ahead of both Lindsay and Ingram.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Hits

Jalen Hurd returned to 49ers practice Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday’s session. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Hurd is running out of time to make the roster. Look for Hurd to get a ton of playing time this preseason after missing the 2019 and 2020 seasons with injuries. … Cardinals WR Andy Isabella has been sent to the COVID-19 list for the second time this summer. Isabella needs a change of scenery in the worst way. … ESPN’s Bengals beat writer Ben Baby expects Tyler Boyd to record a “ton of catches and ton of yards” this season. Boyd is being slept on a bit behind Tee Higgins and rookie Ja’Marr Chase for fantasy purposes. … 49ers released WR Kevin White.