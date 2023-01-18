Prescott vs. Purdy: Which QB has edge in each category? 'NFL Total Access'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott vs. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy: Which QB has the edge in each category?
Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is airing on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox.
Despite some issues in his first playoff start, Kyle Shanahan isn't worried about Brock Purdy.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have used last year's playoff loss to the 49ers as motivation.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what the NFL media are saying about the former ISU QB.
#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence provided some bulletin board material for #Chiefs fans who like to get loud on game day.
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
With the playoffs brewing no shakeups are occurring in the draft, but upcoming all-star games could bring new prospects to light.
The Chargers need to nail their offensive coordinator hire, otherwise they'll risk wasting more years of Herbert's prime.
The NFL Up Vote crew debates if we can finally trust the Cowboys and Dak Prescott ahead of their game against the 49ers.
Brett Maher missed four straight extra point attempts in the Cowboys' wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday.
Talanoa Hufanga and Drake Jackson will be waiting in the Bay Area when the 49ers face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys for a trip to the NFC title game.
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs NFC Divisional Round game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 22
Would QB Tom Brady be a bad fit for the Raiders?
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott played one of the worst games in his career against the Commanders in Week 18 of the regular season and he ended the year on a run of seven straight games with an interception, so there were plenty of people doubting his ability to lead Dallas to a win over the [more]
#Bengals expecteds do not practice while the #Bills have a few names:
The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Divisional Round, and Brandon Graham missed practice due to illness, while 11 others were limited
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about winning another MVP award.