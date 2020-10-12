Prescott to undergo surgery for ankle fracture, dislocation; season over

During another roller coaster of a game for the Dallas Cowboys, the team and their fans may have dropped to an unexpected low. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was knocked out of the game in the third quarter, when on a scramble for a first down, he was wrapped up with his leg underneath the defender. Prescott’s right ankle was severely injured, forcing a cart to come out to take him back to the locker room.

Teary eyed, Prescott raised a fist to a cheering AT&T Stadium crowd as he exited the field. His stay in the locker room wasn’t long, as he was taken to a hospital almost immediately. Now, the assessment is completed and the path forward is known. Prescott suffered a compound fracture of his ankle as well as a dislocation and will undergo surgery to correct the issue on Sunday night. His season is over.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is expected to miss the remainder of season with a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation. He is at hospital, awaiting surgery. Procedure tonight. Coach Mike McCarthy: "I just feel terrible for him. He was having a tremendous year." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 12, 2020





Following the game, one which saw backup quarterback Andy Dalton lead Dallas on two field goal drives with under two minutes to go for a 37-34 win, head coach Mike McCarthy reacted.

Mike McCarthy on Dak Prescott: “I feel terrible for him. He was having a tremendous year. He’s made such an impression on me. He’s the leader of this team. … This will just be another chapter in a great story. He’s a fine young man.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 12, 2020





Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who entered the league with Prescott as members of the 2016 draft class, echoed the sentiment.

Ezekiel Elliott: "It sucks. It sucks. I know we won. But it sucks to lose Dak, our leader." — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020





From the hospital, Prescott’s brother Tad tweeted a picture of a smiling Dak, preparing for surgery.

God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I FUCKING guarante3 IT. Let’s go @dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT pic.twitter.com/0SWqGJ937h — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 11, 2020





