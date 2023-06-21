Prescott still working with Ezekiel Elliott, young Cowboys WR at backyard field

If you build it, they will come.

And now that Dak Prescott’s private backyard practice field has been up and running for nearly three years, his Cowboys teammates- and even, in a few notable cases, ex-teammates– most definitely come.

“It’s awesome that they feel comfortable enough to use my field,” Prescott told Lia Assimakopoulus of the Dallas Morning News, adding that he often doesn’t know who will show up until he looks out the window on any given day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, just before a Wednesday appearance at an SMU sports luncheon, Prescott says he got in some morning work with former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and current second-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

Elliott remains a free agent after his March release by the Cowboys, but he and Prescott have maintained a regular workout schedule as Prescott prepares for his eighth season at the helm of the Dallas offense and the two-time rushing champ seeks his next NFL opportunity.

“That’s my best friend,” Prescott said of Elliott, who was drafted by the Cowboys three rounds before him in 2016. “We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.”

Prescott has made no secret that he would love for the Cowboys to re-sign Elliott to a less costly contract so that he can return to the team. But Elliott isn’t the only former marquee rusher currently on the open market. Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt, and Leonard Fournette- who have combined for over 14,000 career rushing yards- are also looking for new rosters to join after their clubs moved on from them in the offseason.

Advertisement

“I think the running back position is tough,” Prescott said, per Assimakopoulus. “All those guys are dynamic backs, can still play and have a lot left in the tank. I hope all of them make the right decision and not just jump on whatever’s fast. You’re never surprised about what this league does. You always have to understand it’s a business and try not to take anything personal.”

As for Tolbert, the 24-year-old wideout seems to be taking things very personally after a lackluster rookie campaign. The third-year draft pick was expected to be a major contributor in 2022 after the Cowboys moved on from Amari Cooper and waited for Michael Gallup to fully recuperate from injury. But the South Alabama product caught just two balls all season and was quickly written off by some observers as a bust.

But he’s put in a lot of offseason work, Prescott says, and been one of the best surprises of the team’s early OTAs and minicamp sessions.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Advertisement

It may because he’s been a frequent participant in his quarterback’s backyard sessions.

“He’s itching to get better,” Prescott said of Tolbert. “Any time I ask, he’s the first one responding. He’s there with the right approach.”

The 55-yard patch of turf behind his house (nicknamed “The DakYard”) isn’t just a hangout spot for the guys he shares a locker room with. Every throw to a teammate is another valuable practice rep for Prescott as he looks to move past a lackluster season that saw him led the league in interceptions and face questions about whether he’s ever fully bounced back from injuries in each of the last three years.

Prescott is eager to bury those doubts, right beneath his own field of dreams.

Advertisement

“I feel the best I’ve been,” he said. “I’m hesitant to say that sometimes because I’ve seen an injury come, but I do feel amazing. Throwing the ball, working out this morning, the ball comes out great. The ball comes out better than it ever has.”

If he’s right, this may be the year the Cowboys go the distance.

More!

No, the Cowboys won't see the Lions' new blue helmets in Week 17 'They've walked the walk': Dan Quinn notes Cowboys veterans' role in mentoring younger players Cowboys-Chargers joint practices in 2022 led to Kellen Moore's hiring in L.A.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire