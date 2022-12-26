Prescott sensationally bounces back to lead Cowboys to 11th win of 2022

Since returning from injury, face of the franchise quarterback Dak Prescott has divided opinion with his performance. On Saturday, facing Dallas’ bitter rivals and best-record Philadelphia Eagles, he silenced all critics.

After an early Pick-6 put the Cowboys down 10-0, Prescott could be seen taking responsibility for the slow start and rallying the troops on the sideline. He is often heralded for his strong leadership, maturity and resilience, and showed that poise in carving up on the of league’s top defenses for just under 400 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Dak Prescott earned a season-high 91 NGS passing score in Week 16. Prescott completed all 24 of his passes against zone coverage for 300 yards & 3 TD, becoming the only player to earn a perfect 99 NGS passing score vs zone in a game since 2018.#PHIvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/zdNto4GSXU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 25, 2022

Prescott would put those traits on display, going 14-of-16 for 151 yards on the following three drives after the interception, including this score to WR CeeDee Lamb.

Oh, and this insane play as well.

This is the same Dak Prescott people on here have been ripping to shreds? pic.twitter.com/JIerwEELtD — Johnny Kinsley (Racey McMath Hive CEO) (@Brickwallblitz) December 25, 2022

After halftime, the Eagles re-established their 10-point lead. Once more the troops were rallied and every drive from that point forward resulted in points.

Towards the end of the third quarter, trailing by seven, Prescott spearheaded a drive which was capped off by this beautiful pitch and catch to WR Michael Gallup.

"4-man rush, empty gun, Prescott escapes out to the right, chased, throws in the end zone — oh, what a leaping catch! That's Michael Gallup. Touchdown, #Cowboys. What a throw and catch. … Wow." — @Boys_Vox pic.twitter.com/eDa5SkZ5MZ — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 24, 2022

With the score again tied, this time at 27, the Dallas defense gave up a touchdown yet again. On the ensuing drive, the offense faced adversity early but Prescott connected with WR T.Y. Hilton, who was making his 2022 debut, on this bomb on 3rd-and-30.

Four plays later, Prescott found Lamb in the end zone for the second time to tie the game yet again.

Dak Prescott finds Ceedee Lamb WIDE OPEN to tie the game 😎pic.twitter.com/FrpvZcNoYk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 25, 2022

The Dallas defense would hold while the offense added two more field goals, ultimately sealing the win for the Cowboys.

After an awful start, Prescott didn’t bat an eye and proved why he is one of the best at his position. When asked what he thought of Prescott’s performance after the poor interception, head coach Mike McCarthy said, “That’s who he is. He eats adversity for lunch.”

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire