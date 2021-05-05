Prescott says he’s ready to play now, vows: ‘Better than I was’ by Cowboys camp

Quarterback Dak Prescott has found a way to spend some of that coin the Cowboys promised him back in March. But he celebrated his new business venture by making a different kind of handoff to some less fortunate residents of the Metroplex.

And he also made Cowboys fans’ day by giving the most tantalizing update yet on his injury rehab efforts.

Prescott is signing on to become a co-owner of the Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco outposts of the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchise, according to CNBC. Prescott will reportedly hold a 20% stake, although further financial particulars of the deal were not publicized.

While announcing his investment deal, Prescott took the opportunity to brief the business network on how his football comeback is progressing. The update will no doubt delight Cowboys fans and cause serious concern for opposing defenses.

“[Monday] was the best day I’ve had,” Prescott said. “I can go play in a game right now and be very successful. By training camp, I’ll be in dominating fashion, better than I was before I came off the field.”

That’s music to the ears of the team’s fans, who eagerly await watching No. 4 pick up where he left off in Week 5 last season, torching the rest of the league as the leader of a high-powered- and still-improving- offense under head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

By all accounts, Prescott is taking a driven and methodical approach to his physical rehab. He’s using the same philosophy with the sudden wealth that comes with his four-year, $160-million deal. But now in addition to studying defensive pass coverages, he’s learning all about the stock market.

“I’ve got a great financial team teaching me about it, and we’re getting into that,” Prescott said. “I’ve got to be educated and know about it before I say, ‘Here’s $1 million; go make money.’ I want to be educated and know how I’m getting it back — the whole process.”

Recently-retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a co-owner of Walk-On’s parent company, which is based in Louisiana, where Prescott grew up. But apart from the chain’s QB pedigree, Prescott says a “genuine” hometown connection with the franchise played a role in his involvement.

Story continues

“I grew up going to some Walk-On’s,” he said. “We had a Walk-On[‘s] right there in Bossier City. On the bathroom, when you walk in, my high school picture is probably still there.”

To commemorate the new partnership, Prescott and representatives from the chain helped to hand out approximately 1,000 meals on Tuesday at a local nonprofit that serves many unsheltered homeless in the area.

“Knowing that the core of this brand includes caring about people and encouraging a team-before-self mentality makes this commitment and partnership an easy decision,” Prescott said as per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The five-year veteran also had sage words of advice for college prospects who just got the lucrative call to the NFL this past weekend.

“It’s about starting those business investments and business opportunities now,” Prescott explained, “so when the game goes away, you’re not trying to learn it. You already had a head start. You can go from one career to the next without hesitation.”

Cowboys fans know, however, that the fledgling restaurateur still has a long way to go with his current career. And it sounds like it’s about to resume in five-star style.

List

4 Veterans the Cowboys should consider signing following the draft

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.