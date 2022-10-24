Prescott performed much better than he’s being given credit for in Cowboys return

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t score a lot, putting just 24 points on the scoreboard. Considering they were given a mind-boggling five extra possessions in the second half thanks to forced turnovers by the defense, that is not a quality performance. Add in another great field position starter setup by Kavontae Turpin’s 52-yard punt return to Detroit’s 41-yard line and it certainly feels like there wasn’t much impact on the offense from the return of quarterback Dak Prescott.

But as always, the eye test and sometimes even the scoreboard aren’t total representatives of how well things went. Here’s a look inside the offensive numbers from Dallas’ 24-6 Week 7 victory.

All metrics courtesy of rsbdm.com.

Prescott's passer rating

Passer rating is a complicated formula that has lost some of its luster over the last decade as advanced statistics have added much more context to the world of NFL analysis. Still, it’s a solid baseline measurement of performance. Comparing passer ratings from one era to another is a fruitless exercise, but from one week to another it is still a valid marker on progress or recession.

Prescott finished with 19 completions in 25 attempts, for one touchdown and no interceptions. Anyone watching the game knows that there were a couple of risky passes that could have been interceptions, but in a world where people pretended like Rush wasn’t throwing interceptible passes during his five-game stretch, that same energy should be extended to Prescott in his first game back at the least.

Prior to his final pass, the touchdown to rookie TE Peyton Hendershot, Prescott had a 100.8 passer rating. The score bumped his rating to 113.2.

113.2 is the best passer rating by a Cowboys QB all season.

Rush’s season high was 107.5 in the Week 4 win over Washington. It was his only rating above 100 the entire season.

Prescott's EPA

EPA measures the impact a play has on the likelihood of scoring. With EPA, yardage, field position, and down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one-yard line would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

A player’s EPA for the game is a sum of all the individual plays, positive and negative, throughout the game.

Prescott’s Total EPA on the game was 11.9.

The highest Total EPA Rush had in his five starts was 9.5 in Week 2 against Cincinnati.

The Cowboys’ Dropback EPA per play was .216, good for 7th among the 24 teams that suited up prior to Sunday Night Football.

Here’s a look at Dallas’ Dropback EPA per play in games Rush started.

Week 2: .118 (14th)

Week 3: .109 (14th)

Week 4: .273 (5th)

Week 5: -.351 (31st)

Week 6: -.195 (24th)

Prescott quite simply delivers Dallas to the scoring zone much more effectivvely than Rush did.

Air Yards

Air yards is the distance traveled by a pass from quarterback to target, eliminating yards after the catch. While it’s certainly important to give receivers a chance to advance the ball after securing it, Air Yards is a great measurement of how much stress a passing game places on the defense.

A team with little air yards means that a defense can pack things in, bring their safeties down without much concern about being beaten deep. It impacts the underneath patterns and the running game when the deep ball isn’t respected.

That was one of the big talking points of those in the know about the difference between a Rush offense and a Prescott one.

Entering Sunday Night Football, Prescott ranked first among 24 QBs with a 10.8 average air yards per throw.

Here’s a look at Rush’s Air Yards in games he started.

Week 2: 5.9 (27th)

Week 3: 8.5 (16th)

Week 4: 8.7 (15th)

Week 5: 7.3 (24th)

Week 6: 8.0 (11th)

Prescott relieves the pressure from the defense by forcing them to defend more of the field.

Completion Percentage Over Expectation

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

CPOE is a fascinating measurement. First, you take a QBs actual completion percentage. That’s easy enough, Prescott finished 19 for 25, a great 76% number. But what about expectation?

Clearly, passes down the field and/or into traffic increase the difficulty of a throw. The expected completion percentage uses historical data to determine, based on the difficulty of the throws attempted, what the average completion percentage would be, on aggregate.

The average quarterback would have a 66% completion percentage if they had attempted the 25 throws Prescott did on the day.

That gives him a CPOE of 10.0, good for seventh among Sunday’s QBs (before Sunday Night Football).

Here’s a look at Rush’s CPOE in games he started.

Week 2: -6.4 (27th)

Week 3: 4.3 (11th)

Week 4: -7.9 (31st)

Week 5: -5.1 (30th)

Week 6: -17.3 (31st)

Prescott is a more daring quarterback, while also being way more capable of completing difficult throws.

Summary

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There’s no need to knock Rush. What he did to lead Dallas to a 4-1 record while Prescott was injured will go down in team history as one of the best backup performances ever. However, things got ridiculous. Both nationally and among their parroting members of the Cowboys’ fanbase, people once again got confused between being the QB of a winning team and being the reason a team wins.

Rush was the former, Prescott has proven on many occasions to be the latter. While this win didn’t come on his arms, countless others are. Even in this game where rust was apparent, the advanced stats show how Prescott was light years ahead of Rush’s performance.

Does the opponent matter? Of course. But so do the five games Prescott missed after playing just three quarters of a game after not taking a single preseason snap. A rusty QB with a drastically different receiving corps struggled in Week 1 with no rhythm, then missed five weeks. His performance on Sunday will be a baseline to compare his future performances against, but it was already better than anything Rush delivered in his stead.

