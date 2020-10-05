Prescott’s monster day overshadowed by Cowboys loss: ‘No other stats matter’

“There was a lot of good football that will totally go unrecognized,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters in his postgame interview on Sunday. “That’s what happens when you lose.”

Cowboys Nation is rightfully disgusted by the team’s 49-38 home loss to Cleveland. But McCarthy’s correct: the play of the historically bad defense makes it easy to lose sight of the otherworldly streak that quarterback Dak Prescott happens to simultaneously be on.

Sunday marked his third straight game with over 450 passing yards. He’s the first player in league history to do that.

But to the 27-year-old quarterback, the only numbers that concern him are in the team’s win and loss columns. And 1-3 aren’t the digits he wants to see there.

“I’d give all those yards back for a different record. I care about one stat, and that’s to win. So when we don’t do that, no other stats matter.”

Prescott turned in another eye-popping performance in Week 4. His 41 completions are tied for second-most in Cowboys history; his 58 pass attempts are third-most for any Dallas passer. But those figures simply speak to the massive hole the team had dug for itself on Sunday. Cleveland was up by 27 points as the fourth quarter got underway.

The quarterback led the Cowboys offense on three straight touchdown drives, each of which was capped with a successful two-point conversion to cut the deficit to just three with less than four minutes to play.

On those three drives alone, Prescott went 17-for-23 on 29 total plays, throwing for 208 yards and two touchdowns. The possessions covered 77, 84, and 80 yards.

Odell Beckham’s 50-yard scamper killed the Cowboys’ momentum, but didn’t ice the game. Down by 11 with more than three minutes to work with Prescott tried to engineer the second-most improbable comeback win for Dallas in a three-week span.

The rally finally ended when the two-time Pro Bowler was intercepted inside the Browns’ ten-yard-line. It was his second turnover of the afternoon, following a strip fumble early in the second quarter that led to a Browns score.

For McCarthy, though, Prescott is the only reason the Cowboys ever had a hope of stealing a win.

“Dak is exactly what you’re looking for,” the coach said afterward. “He’s wired the right way, his ability to just keep playing through adversity. He never blinks. Obviously, the turnovers: you take a look at them, why they happened, how they happened. It’s like anything in this game; the negatives are usually not just one thing or one person, so we’ll take a look at that. But I thought Dak stood tall and led us back to give us a chance to be in the game there at the end.”

The quarterback himself was more focused on the team’s errors than the fantasy stats he produced.

“Making the same mistakes over and over again,” Prescott explained after Sunday’s loss. “We keep hurting ourselves on offense, putting our defense in a bad spot. And not starting fast enough; that’s what’s been killing us over the last few games and once again, it’s what hurt us tonight.”

After initially falling behind 7-0, Dallas responded with consecutive touchdown drives. But it was a collapsing pocket that allowed Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett to get to Prescott and knock the football from his grasp as he cocked his arm for another throw.

Prescott, though, refused to lay fault at the feet of his beaten and battered offensive line.

“I’ve said it before: those guys are going to go in there and they’re going to battle their tails off,” Prescott said. “Let’s get this right: Myles Garrett is a hell of a player, one of the best pass rushers in this game. He was fighting, he was giving it his all. Myles did a good job of getting to me. Obviously, we were setting up a little double move there, and Myles got to me, got to the ball. As I said, we can’t continue to turn the ball over. I’ve got to be better somehow and help that tackle out, move around, get off my spot. We’ve got to continue to work on these little things and these things that are hurting us.”

On the very next offensive play, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott coughed the ball up again. Another short field for the Browns, another Cleveland touchdown. The nightmare was on.

“We just can’t do that, simple as that. We get two back-to-back possessions, and we turn the ball over, and we put our defense in a compromising situation. That’s just unacceptable. That’s not complementary football. It’ll eventually hurt you and get you down in the game, and now we’re forced to play outside of the way that we want to play. We’ve got to play better complementary football and help our defense.”

Story continues