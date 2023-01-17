Prescott’s amazing performance clears Josh Allen, closes in on Mahomes

1
Tim Lettiero
·4 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are on their way to San Francisco after taking down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in emphatic fashion. Simply put, everything other than the yippee kicker clicked on all cylinders Monday night. From the very beginning, the defense never relinquished an inch of ground and the offense quickly put their foot on the Bucs’ neck.

There was not much more that Dallas could’ve done to quiet their doubters and it was all led by the franchise QB1 himself, Dak Prescott. There’s been much talk about what kind of season Prescott has had and what his ceiling is, but at the end of the night his position among league quarterbacks was pretty clear.

Dallas came out of the gates slow, only putting up three total yards through their first two possessions. On the third however, Prescott went from QB to chef, dicing the defense up with ease. This drive would end in a beautiful pitch and catch to one of his favorite targets TE Dalton Schultz.

 

After yet another stop from the Dallas defense, Prescott marched the offense down the field again. This play call may exorcise some fans’ trigger points after Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning previously beat Dallas with it, as Prescott ran it to absolute perfection.

 

Up 12-0 after two scores and two missed extra points, the offense is back at it again, this time with 91 yards to go. After moving down the field with urgency, Dallas is set up at the Tampa 11-yard line and Prescott found Schultz again for the score.

 

Now into the second half, Dallas remains on top now 18-0. With 86 yards to go, the offense cruises down to the red zone where Dak Prescott and WR Michael Gallup pull off the unimaginable.

 

The offense stalled on their last drive of the third quarter but bounced back immediately in the fourth. Facing more resistance now as Tampa looks to mount a comeback, Prescott faces a 4th and 4 in the red zone. Since K Brett Maher was struggling, HC Mike McCarthy kept the offense out there and a blown coverage led to this nutty connection from Prescott to WR CeeDee Lamb.

 

Dak Prescott would finish the game with five total touchdowns, 300 yards and more importantly a win. He showed everyone, including Brady the GOAT that he is nothing to be played with.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories