Prescott’s amazing performance clears Josh Allen, closes in on Mahomes

The Dallas Cowboys are on their way to San Francisco after taking down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in emphatic fashion. Simply put, everything other than the yippee kicker clicked on all cylinders Monday night. From the very beginning, the defense never relinquished an inch of ground and the offense quickly put their foot on the Bucs’ neck.

There was not much more that Dallas could’ve done to quiet their doubters and it was all led by the franchise QB1 himself, Dak Prescott. There’s been much talk about what kind of season Prescott has had and what his ceiling is, but at the end of the night his position among league quarterbacks was pretty clear.

Dallas came out of the gates slow, only putting up three total yards through their first two possessions. On the third however, Prescott went from QB to chef, dicing the defense up with ease. This drive would end in a beautiful pitch and catch to one of his favorite targets TE Dalton Schultz.

After yet another stop from the Dallas defense, Prescott marched the offense down the field again. This play call may exorcise some fans’ trigger points after Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning previously beat Dallas with it, as Prescott ran it to absolute perfection.

Up 12-0 after two scores and two missed extra points, the offense is back at it again, this time with 91 yards to go. After moving down the field with urgency, Dallas is set up at the Tampa 11-yard line and Prescott found Schultz again for the score.

Cowboys TD drive before halftime: Dak ➡️ TY Hilton for 9 yds

Dak ➡️ Schultz for 20 yds

Dak 11 yd run on 3rd & 6

Dak ➡️ CeeDee Lamb for 20 yds

Dak ➡️ Gallup for 13 yds

Dak ➡️ Schultz for 6 yds

Dak ➡️ Schultz for the 11 yd TD Dak on that drive: 7-9, 83 yds, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/r3Q8P2I0r2 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 17, 2023

Now into the second half, Dallas remains on top now 18-0. With 86 yards to go, the offense cruises down to the red zone where Dak Prescott and WR Michael Gallup pull off the unimaginable.

Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup. Dak's fourth TD of night.pic.twitter.com/t2qtKRMMzX — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 17, 2023

The offense stalled on their last drive of the third quarter but bounced back immediately in the fourth. Facing more resistance now as Tampa looks to mount a comeback, Prescott faces a 4th and 4 in the red zone. Since K Brett Maher was struggling, HC Mike McCarthy kept the offense out there and a blown coverage led to this nutty connection from Prescott to WR CeeDee Lamb.

Dak Prescott throws his 4th TD pass of the night and this one to CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys are crushing the Bucs! #DallasCowboys (🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/9q5ULjJ0ov — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) January 17, 2023

Dak Prescott would finish the game with five total touchdowns, 300 yards and more importantly a win. He showed everyone, including Brady the GOAT that he is nothing to be played with.

Dak Prescott earned a season-high 94 NGS passing score in the Cowboys' 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers. Most Games with a 90+ NGS Passing Score (since 2021, including playoffs): 🥇 Patrick Mahomes: 7

🥈 Dak Prescott: 6

🥉 Josh Allen: 5#DALvsTB | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/hemA6Oz7iy — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 17, 2023

With that rushing touchdown, Dak Prescott has recorded a passing and rushing touchdown in four consecutive postseason games, the only player in NFL history with a rushing score and passing score in four straight postseason contests. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 17, 2023

Dak Prescott joined Peyton Manning (2003 Wild Card vs the Broncos) as the only players in NFL postseason history with 4 pass TD, a rush TD and 75% comp percentage in a game. pic.twitter.com/ur1e56i3kX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2023

Dak Prescott is the 5th player with 4 Pass TD and a Rush TD in a game in NFL postseason history, joining Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Tobin Rote. pic.twitter.com/CEpB5svbwx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2023

With that last completion, Dak Prescott has completed 11 straight passes, the most consecutive completions in Cowboys postseason history. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 17, 2023

With that touchdown pass to Michael Gallup, Dak Prescott (nine) passed Tony Romo (eight) for the fourth-most postseason passing touchdowns in franchise history. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 17, 2023

Dak Prescott is the third Cowboys quarterback to throw four touchdowns in a playoff game, joining Troy Aikman (vs. BUF, Super Bowl XXVII) and Roger Staubach (at LAR, 1/4/76). — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 17, 2023

