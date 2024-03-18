Presbyterian women's basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
Presbyterian's basketball team and fans react Sunday night to being matched against Sacred Heart in the NCAA Tournament for a chance to play No. 1 South Carolina.
A pair of ex-teammates headed for a potential Elite Eight clash are among the top players to watch this NCAA tournament.
Selection Sunday is here.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Wins by New Mexico, NC State, Oregon, Temple and UAB bumped three teams off the bubble.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.
Teams like Iowa and Villanova probably need strong weeks to make the tournament.
The Gamecocks finished last regular season with the same perfect record before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.
Ahead of the NCAA committee’s second and last top-16 reveal on Thursday, Yahoo Sports checked in to assess where last year's Final Four teams are this season.
The vaunted Big East secured only three NCAA tournament bids after a trio of its bubble hopefuls were among the last teams left out of the field.
This year’s committee only made one mistake when choosing bubble teams, but some of its seeding decisions were head-scratching to say the least.
Are the Tar Heels still a 1 seed?
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.
Who's the No. 1 overall seed? Who's the final No. 1 seed? Who stands out among the strongest collection of bubble teams in years? The committee has some tough calls to make.
An incredible final hour of golf at The Players Championship ended with Scheffler atop the leaderboard.
Head coach Doc Rivers recently told Giannis that it's OK to take a game off to rest his injured body.
Kent State's Julius Rollins made a mistake at an incredibly inopportune time.
A showdown between LeBron James and Stephen Curry in the Play-In Tournament would be compelling, but neither of their teams are truly championship-worthy.
Selection Sunday is nearly upon us and bids are at stake as conference championships play out.