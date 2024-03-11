Presbyterian women's basketball wins Big South Tournament, reaches March Madness for first time

Big South Conference day five of the 2024 Division 1 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships at HPU - Qubein Center on Sunday, March 10, 2024 in High Point, North Carolina.

The Presbyterian women's basketball team clung to an eight-point lead with four minutes left against Radford in the Big South Tournament championship game Sunday.

The Blue Hose's Bryanna Brady took care of any potential nail-biting. The 6-foot-3 center scored nine of her 21 points during a 15-0 run in the final minutes to send No. 5 Presbyterian (20-14) to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, knocking off No. 3 Radford 60-37 at the Qubein Center in High Point, North Carolina.

The Blue Hose's win over the Highlanders (15-18) gives them an automatic berth to March Madness. Presbyterian will learn who it will face as well as its seed on March 17.

The 37 points Radford scored against the Blue Hose is the fewest it scored in a game this season. It is also Presbyterian's best defensive performance this season.

The Highlanders finished the game, shooting 30% (17-of-56) from the field and 8% (2-of-23) from the 3-point line. Presbyterian shot 40% (20-of-50) and 16% (3-of-18) from deep. The Blue Hose also won the battle at the free-throw line, getting there 22 times compared to the Highlanders' two.

BIG SOUTH MEN: UNC Asheville basketball upset by Longwood in Big South Tournament championship game

Brady shot 8-for-11 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block.

Presbyterian guards Tilda Sjokvist and Mara Neira also scored in double figures, with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Radford guard Ashlyn Traylor-Walker scored 14 points.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Presbyterian women's basketball reaches March Madness for first time