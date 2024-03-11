Presbyterian women's basketball wins Big South Tournament, reaches March Madness for first time
The Presbyterian women's basketball team clung to an eight-point lead with four minutes left against Radford in the Big South Tournament championship game Sunday.
The Blue Hose's Bryanna Brady took care of any potential nail-biting. The 6-foot-3 center scored nine of her 21 points during a 15-0 run in the final minutes to send No. 5 Presbyterian (20-14) to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, knocking off No. 3 Radford 60-37 at the Qubein Center in High Point, North Carolina.
The Blue Hose's win over the Highlanders (15-18) gives them an automatic berth to March Madness. Presbyterian will learn who it will face as well as its seed on March 17.
History for @BlueHoseWBB 🙌🎉#NCAAWBB x 🎥 @BigSouthSports pic.twitter.com/cyBRyBgQvN
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 11, 2024
The 37 points Radford scored against the Blue Hose is the fewest it scored in a game this season. It is also Presbyterian's best defensive performance this season.
The Highlanders finished the game, shooting 30% (17-of-56) from the field and 8% (2-of-23) from the 3-point line. Presbyterian shot 40% (20-of-50) and 16% (3-of-18) from deep. The Blue Hose also won the battle at the free-throw line, getting there 22 times compared to the Highlanders' two.
BIG SOUTH MEN: UNC Asheville basketball upset by Longwood in Big South Tournament championship game
Brady shot 8-for-11 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block.
Presbyterian guards Tilda Sjokvist and Mara Neira also scored in double figures, with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Radford guard Ashlyn Traylor-Walker scored 14 points.
This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Presbyterian women's basketball reaches March Madness for first time