Preps: Princeton girls rock; Lady Beavers roll

Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·2 min read

Mar. 27—PRINCETON — Laken Dye fired up 20 points and the Lady Tigers defeated visiting Shady Spring 53-23 at Ralph Ball Court, on Friday.

"Defense led the way and she was the catalyst on the defensive end as well," said Tigers head coach Matt Smith.

Maddie Stull had six points for Princeton (6-4). Lauren Parrish had six points, Kailey Sarver had five points, Sadie Boggess had four points, Kiara Porterfield had four and Reagan Southers had three and Isabella Mullins had two and Loren Verner had two and Autumn Bane had one.

Liv Tabit scored six points to pace the other Tigers.

Princeton plays at Summers County today at 2 p.m.

Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 39: Nyasia Hanley scored 15 to pace the Lady Beavers in a non-regional girls basketball matchup at Brushfork Armory.

Iysha Williams — one of the two Bluefield seniors honored during Friday's Senior Night activities — added nine points for the home team. Junior Beyonka Lee added nine points. Arionna Dowell scored four, Adrienne Brown scored three and Cara Brown scored two.

The Red Devils' Samiah Lynch led all scorers with 18 points. Eden Gilkey added eight.

Bluefield hosts Greenbrier East on Monday.

Elk Valley 44, MCA 34: Kaitlyn Swore scored 20 points to lead the Eagles past the visiting Lady Cavaliers in conference action.

Gracie Frame had 10 points for Elk Valley.

Kayley Trump scored 14 points to lead Mercer Christian. Abbie Keaton scored nine points.

MCA plays at Beth Haven Christian School today.

Boys Basketball

Mount View 56, Montcalm 34: Tony Bailey and TJ Bell scored 12 points apiece and the Golden Knights rolled to a victory at Ergie Smith Court, in Welch.

Brandon Rotenberry added nine points for Mount View (4-2).

Keith Kosinar scored 15 for Montcalm. Noah White added 10.

The Knights play at home against River View on Wednesday.

High School Football

Northwood 44, Hurley 0: Chris Frye had two scoring receptions and added another touchdown on a fumble recovery to lead Northwood in 44-0 win over visiting Hurley on Friday night.

Tyler Waddle scored two touchdowns for the Panthers.

John Matt Justus led Hurley with 78 yards rushing.

Hurley plays Twin Valley at home on Thursday night.

Middle School

Boys Basketball

MCA 61, Elk Valley 29: MJ Patton scored 21 points and seven assists to lead the Cavaliers past the Eagles. Duke Testerman scored 12 points with six rebounds. Gage Thompson scored 12 points and had 12 rebounds.

MCA plays at Beth Haven Christian today.

