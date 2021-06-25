Prep's O'Brian taking his lacrosse, hockey talents to Nazareth College

Jun. 25—DANVERS — For as long as he's been playing sports, Sean O'Brian has been asked the same question over and over.

What do you like better, hockey or lacrosse? Lacrosse or hockey? Which one is it?

"It's always been split straight down the middle for me my entire life, so I never knew the best way to answer that," said O'Brian, an 18-year-old from Swampscott who just graduated from St. John's Prep.

Now he won't have to.

Later this summer O'Brian will head off to Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. to continue his studies and also play long stick midfield for the Flyers' lacrosse team. He'll also lace 'em up for the hockey team as a speedy, strong-skating forward.

"It's certainly going to be a grind, but I can't wait to get going," said O'Brian, who along with his fellow Eagles will be hosting Lincoln-Sudbury in Saturday's Division 1 North title game (11 a.m.) at Glatz Field.

In what has been a dominant season for St. John's Prep lacrosse (15-1), O'Brian has played a vital role as a defensive stopper and ground ball specialist. As part of a defensive unit that has limited opponents to a mere 78 goals in 16 games, he brings skill, strength and smarts to the field with him every time he steps on it.

"Sean plays lacrosse like he plays hockey with aggressiveness, physicality and stick checks," said St. John's Prep head coach John Pynchon. "His wrists from hockey and his ability to move his hands and handle the stick in defending and scooping ground balls, Sean's great at that. And he really, really throws hard checks, which is another piece from his hockey background."

When O'Brian first visited Nazareth last October, he said he got some big New England vibes on campus. "It felt like Massachusetts," he said.

His love for the school further intensified after he learned about its business and physical therapy programs of study (both of which he's interested in). Meeting other people during his visit, including head lacrosse coach Rob Randall and other members of the Flyers' staff who had recruited him, helped seal the deal.

The youngest of Ann and Dave's four children, O'Brian looked at other schools in upstate New York such as Hartwick, Clarkson and Skidmore, but knew Nazareth was right fit for him.

"How will Sean's skills translate at Nazareth? I think he'll be great there," said Pynchon. "Nazareth plays an up-tempo, fast-paced game, so for his LSM position Sean will take what he does here and move it on to that level and be very good at it."

O'Brian's father, who grew up in Kitchener, Ontario and played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Bowling Green (winning an NCAA title as a senior in 1984 under head coach Jerry York), asked his son if he thought he could play two sports in college.

"I said, 'That'd be unreal, but do I have that opportunity?'" said Sean O'Brian, who plays both left wing and center. "Well, my dad knows the hockey coach at Nazareth (George Roll, who played with the older O'Brian in college), he watched some of our games, and I guess he liked what he saw."

St. John's Prep head hockey coach Kristian Hanson said he liked the way that O'Brian constantly worked on improving himself, putting in the necessary time to earn a spot on the varsity as a senior and overcoming injuries to earn himself a spot in the Eagles' lineup.

"Sean worked hard to build up his endurance and skate off the rust after his injury," said Hanson. "We relied on him to be a hard worker and an energy guy who showed some offensive ability. He's a strong skater, too, which at the college game is so important. It'll make Sean very versatile."

A student at St. John's Prep since he was in the seventh grade, O'Brian has naturally been thankful he and his lacrosse teammates have been able to play this season after the 2020 campaign was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Knowing what the Eagles had coming into this spring in terms of talent and team chemistry, and now watching them put it all together and finding themselves one step closer to their goal of hoisting a state championship trophy, has been a thrilling way for him to end his high school career.

"The end is near now," said O'Brian, whose older brother Colin also went to St. John's. "I graduated, but it almost doesn't feel like it because I still make the drive here every day and see the same kids like always. But the reality is I have less than (a week) or so left. Realizing that has made me want to dig that much deeper and not take it for granted, to do something meaningful every time I step on the field."