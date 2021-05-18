Preps: Lady Tornado softball clouts Grundy, 10-1

May 18—RICHLANDS, Va. — Three Richlands pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, walking only two , and the Lady Blue Tornado picked up a non-district win over visiting Grundy on Monday night.

Erica Lamie got the start and the pitching victory for Richlands, with relief pitchers Arin Rife and Taylor Webb on board with Lamie to share credit for the three-hitter .

Lamie had a self-serving day at the plate, hitting a pair of doubles and scoring three runs. Alyssa Burke added a triple for the Tornado.

Richlands (4-1) returns to Southwest District action today, facing Graham at home.

Richlands 10, Grundy 1

Grundy........000 100 0 — 1 3 0

Richlands...303 220 x — 10 10 0

Savannah Clevinger, Jessi Looney (4) and Tiffany Deel. Erica Lamie, Arin Rife (3), Taylor Webb (5) and Alyssa Lee. W— Lamie. L — Clevinger.

Baseball

BLUEFIELD — Ryker Brown, Carson Deeb and Gavin Lail combined for nine strikeouts and the Beavers collected a 12-1 win over the G-Men as the visiting team in a crosstown interstate rivals matchup at Bowen Field.

Bryson Redmond went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Beavers. Kerry Collins went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Lail went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Hunter Harmon went 2-for-3.

Bluefield (16-1) travels to Nicholas County today. Graham returns to Bowen field, taking on Richlands in a SWD scrap.

Bluefield 12, Graham 1

Bluefield..........130 17 — 12 11 0

Graham...........100 00 — 1 3 2

Ryker Brown, Carson Deeb (3), Gavin Lail (5) and Bryson Redmond. Zach Blevins, Jamir Blevins (2), Matt Sarver (3), T. Raskowski (4), Christian (5) and Catcher. W— Brown. L— Z. Blevins.

Tennis

BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia High girls tennis team ousted Richlands 5-3 in the opening round of the Southwests District girls tennis team tournament, at Virginia High.

The Lady Bearcats will advance to play the top-seeded Graham girls at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday on the Bluefield College tennis courts. In other girls team tournament action, Marion defeated Tazewell 6-0 in Marion. The Scarlet Hurricane will travel to second-seeded Lebanon, on Thursday.

Girls singles action will proceed today on the Bluefield College courts. Graham's Ann G. Perdue will take a bye to the semifinals, at 11:30 p.m. taking on the winner of today's 10a.m. opening round game between Virginia High's Ridley Little and Richlands' Morgan Goins. Also at 10 a.m., Tazewell's Kaitlyin Carver will play Lebanon's Ava Deckard. The winner will face Marion's Ellen Woodard in the 11:30 p.m. semifinals. The championship match is set for 1 p.m.

The girls doubles tournament is set for play on the Bluefield College courts on Wednesday.

SWD boys singles will be played today at Marion with doubles set for Wednesday and team tournament set for Thursday — all at Marion.

Late Baseball

Bluefield 8

Nicholas County 2

BLUEFIELD — Brandon Wiley hit a home run on the first pitch of the game and the Beavers went on to take an 8-2 win over Nicholas County on Saturday.

Wiley went 3-for-5 on the day with three RBIs to lead Bluefield. Bryson Redmond went 3-for-4, Kerry Collins went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Ryker Brown went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Tyler Lambert went 2-for-3 and Caleb Fuller went 2-for-3

Rylee Nicholas hit a home run for Nicholas County.

Bluefield 8, Nicholas County 2

Nicholas.....000 010 1 — 2 8 1

Bluefield......121 220 x — 8 16 2

C. Brown, A. Triplett (5) and K. Giles. Kerry Collins, Carson Deeb (4), Ryker Brown (7) and Bryson Redmond. W- Collins, 5-0.

