Preps: Lady Tornado beats Tazewell in 3 sets

Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·2 min read

Apr. 2—RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 win over visiting Tazewell at Richlands Middle School Gymnasium, on Thursday night.

Outside hitter Chloe Perkins had eight kills for the Lady Blue Tornado, while middle hitter Sydney Leonard had seven kills and two service aces.

Audrey Johnson had six total kills while Jillian Shreve and Jaiden Elkins had two kills apiece and Madison Barnett added a kill. Defensive specialist Gillian Guerriero had four service aces while Alyssa Lee had two aces and Shreve had three total aces.

Richlands will play Tazewell at home on Monday night in the Southwest District volleyball tournament.

Girls Basketball

River View 51, Montcalm 25: Trista Lester scored 13 points — including a 9-of-10 showing at the free throw line — to lead the Lady Raiders past the Lady Generals.

Haylie Payne scored nine points with nine rebounds and four steals for River View (11-2) and Jenna Atwell added nine points while Chloe Mitchem had five rebounds, five assists and six steals.

River View plays Tolsia today at 2:30 p.m. at Bradshaw.

High School Football

Twin Valley 6, Hurley 0: Xavier Ward scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter and the Panthers (3-2) defended the lead to seal the victory over the Rebels at The Cliff on Thursday.

Chris Rife had 10 tackles to pace the Hurley defense. John Matt Justus rushed for 52 yards to lead the Rebels.

Hurley will play Thomas Walker in a plus-one at 7 p.m. at Hurley.

Middle School

Boys Basketball

MCA 43, GBC 39: MJ Patton had 16 points and seven assists to lead Mercer Christian (11-3). Duke Testerman scored 14 points and Eli Patton scored seven points. Avery Woodson had 14 points for Greater Beckley. Kash Hendrix had 10 points. MCA plays today at home against Lewisburg Baptist. Game starts at 6 p.m.

