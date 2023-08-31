Preps: Grundy defeats Richlands VB

Aug. 31—RICHLANDS, Va. — Grundy defeated Richlands 3-1 in a non-district volleyball opener at Richlands Middle School, on Monday.

The Lady Blue Tornado opened with a 25-20 win over vthe Lady Golden Wave in the first set.

Grundy pushed back in the second set 25-19 to turn the momentum, going on to post 25-20 and 25-16 set victories to seal the win.

Katie Beth Cordle had five kills and three blocks for the Lady Blue Tornado. Hannah Ward uprooted 28 digs, slipping in six kills. Raegan Rider had 33 digs and sent over three service aces. Kira Vance had 24 digs and four assists, Emma Phipps had 11 digs and and a kill while Irelyn Osborne had three kills, three blocks and four digs.

Richlands' junior varsity won the opener, 25-10, 25-15.

Bluefield Buccaneers kick off tonight

BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Middle School's home opener will be played at 6 p.m. tonight at Mitchell Stadium with the Buccaneers taking on the PikeView Panthers.

Tckets will be sold at the gate.

Blake Graham caught TD pass incorrectly attributed to Yubrenal Isabelle

BLUEFIELD — A touchdown pass by Graham quarterback Dalton Roberts to Blake Graham during Friday night's Graham-Beaver game at Mitchell Stadium was incorrectly attributed as having been caught by Yubrenal Isabelle.

The G-Men, who weathered a 14-9 victory over Bluefield in their mutual season opener at Mitchell Stadium will hit the road this week, traveling to Galax.