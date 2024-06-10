Advertisement

Preps Central podcast: Metro Athletes of the Year Cam Dyer and Gianna Rahmer

james yodice, albuquerque journal, n.m.
·1 min read

Jun. 9—Journal staffer James Yodice breaks down everything you need to know about the week in Albuquerque prep sports — the story lines, the players to watch and the games you don't want to miss.

This week, James interviews the Journal's 2023-24 Metro Male Athlete of the Year Cam Dyer and Metro Female Athlete of the Year Gianna Rahmer.

Watch: Podcast with Cam Dyer

Watch: Podcast with Gianna Rahmer

Hear

Read

La Cueva's Cam Dyer is the Journal's Male Metro Athlete of the Year

Eighth-grader Gianna Rahmer is the Journal's Female Metro Athlete of the Year

Journal's 2023-24 individual Metro Athletes of the Year for all 22 prep sports

