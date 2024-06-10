Preps Central podcast: Metro Athletes of the Year Cam Dyer and Gianna Rahmer
Jun. 9—Journal staffer James Yodice breaks down everything you need to know about the week in Albuquerque prep sports — the story lines, the players to watch and the games you don't want to miss.
This week, James interviews the Journal's 2023-24 Metro Male Athlete of the Year Cam Dyer and Metro Female Athlete of the Year Gianna Rahmer.
Watch: Podcast with Cam Dyer
Watch: Podcast with Gianna Rahmer
Hear
Read
Podcast archive
The Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network includes three sports podcasts — Preps Central (high school sports) from James Yodice; Talking Grammer (UNM women's basketball) from Geoff Grammer; and Reider's Block (UNM football) from Sean Reider.