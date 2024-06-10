Preps Central podcast: Metro Athletes of the Year Cam Dyer and Gianna Rahmer

Jun. 9—Journal staffer James Yodice breaks down everything you need to know about the week in Albuquerque prep sports — the story lines, the players to watch and the games you don't want to miss.

This week, James interviews the Journal's 2023-24 Metro Male Athlete of the Year Cam Dyer and Metro Female Athlete of the Year Gianna Rahmer.

Watch: Podcast with Cam Dyer

Watch: Podcast with Gianna Rahmer

