Preps Central, Episode 6: Strike for Volcano Vista baseball; what to look for in state baseball, softball tournaments

May 16—Journal staffer James Yodice breaks down everything you need to know about the week in Albuquerque prep sports — the story lines, the players to watch and the games you don't want to miss.Watch

NMAA issues multiple strikes to Volcano Vista, which will carry over to 2025Golf: Volcano Vista, Yrene rule 5A boys; Piedra Vista, led by Yost, sweep 5A girlsPrep tennis: La Cueva coach Dick Johnson goes out on top; Academy boys and girls win titles (again)

