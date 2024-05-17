Advertisement

Preps Central, Episode 6: Strike for Volcano Vista baseball; what to look for in state baseball, softball tournaments

james yodice, albuquerque journal, n.m.
May 16—Journal staffer James Yodice breaks down everything you need to know about the week in Albuquerque prep sports — the story lines, the players to watch and the games you don't want to miss.Watch

Hear

Read

NMAA issues multiple strikes to Volcano Vista, which will carry over to 2025Golf: Volcano Vista, Yrene rule 5A boys; Piedra Vista, led by Yost, sweep 5A girlsPrep tennis: La Cueva coach Dick Johnson goes out on top; Academy boys and girls win titles (again)

Podcast archive

The Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network includes three sports podcasts — Preps Central (high school sports) from James Yodice; Talking Grammer (UNM women's basketball) from Geoff Grammer; and Reider's Block (UNM football) from Sean Reider.