Advertisement

Preps Central, Episode 5: Previewing high school baseball and softball tournaments

james yodice, albuquerque journal, n.m.
·1 min read

May 10—Journal staffer James Yodice breaks down everything you need to know about the week in Albuquerque prep sports — the story lines, the players to watch and the games you don't want to miss.

Watch

Hear

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network on Spotify — Apple Podcasts — Soundcloud

Read

West Las Vegas eighth-grader belts record-breaking 21st home runState baseball and softball tournament brackets set. Here are the seeds and schedules.The Corley family has a fourth state tennis champion; pals Dils, Rocca also win state

Podcast archive

The Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network includes three sports podcasts — Preps Central (high school sports) from James Yodice; Talking Grammer (UNM women's basketball) from Geoff Grammer; and Reider's Block (UNM football) from Sean Reider.