Preps Central, Episode 4: High school baseball, softball in the stretch run; here's how it's shaking out

May 2—Journal staffer James Yodice breaks down everything you need to know about the week in Albuquerque prep sports — the story lines, the players to watch and the games you don't want to miss.

Watch

Hear

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network on Spotify — Apple Podcasts — Soundcloud

Read

Ties that bind: Cleveland baseball forces deadlock atop 1-5A with rival Rio RanchoElectronic pitch calling has arrived in New Mexico high school baseballHilltoppers flex their muscle at the Harper Memorial track and field meet

Podcast archive

The Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network includes three sports podcasts — Preps Central (high school sports) from James Yodice; Talking Grammer (UNM women's basketball) from Geoff Grammer; and Reider's Block (UNM football) from Sean Reider.