‘We have to prepare each week the same:’ Demani Richardson speaks on LB improvement, DL depth, and more

Only a few days separate Texas A&M from the start of the 2023 college football season, and one of the veteran leaders took a moment to speak with the media Monday afternoon. Before the Aggies take on New Mexico in Week 1, senior strong safety Demani Richardson, one of the predominant leaders on and off the field, spoke on various topics ahead of Saturday’s season opener vs. New Mexico inside what should be a packed Kyle Field.

While some expected Richardson to rave about the defensive back room, he shifted his focus on the improvement at linebacker, specifically freshman Taurean York and transfer JD Davis, who have continued to stand out this fall, while noting the immense depth on the defense line, comparatively one of the deepest groups in the entire country.

Richardson’s vast experience in the secondary will continue to aid the development of sophomore hybrid safety Bryce Anderson, whose speed and noted versatility have him slated to take over the nickel corner spot once manned by former star defensive back Antonio Johnson, who is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Below is Demani Richardson’s press conference video from Monday afternoon and notable highlights from his time at the podium.

Ready to put the past behind him, Demani Richardson is ready to right the Aggies' wrongs in 2023

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I can’t wait. I’m glad it’s finally here. It’s the best time of the year. I’m just happy to be back and can’t wait to go out and prove who we really are.”

Demani Richardson on the new college football clock rule implemented for the 2023 season and beyond

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“To me, it’s not really a big deal Just thinking of it off the top of my head, it could play a big role. … It will be a big deal at the end of a game.”

Demani Richardson on the confidence to the team is feeling ahead of the season opener

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

“I feel like everyone all around the country is excited about the first week. We’re definitely confident this year. I feel like we’ve been working harder.” “We’re much more prepared and more confident than last year.”

Demani Richardson on the new entrance song which will debut at Kyle Field on Saturday

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

I heard it. I can’t wait. It’s going to be lit. I can’t wait for everyone else to hear it. It’s going to be good.”

Demani Richardson on the defenses primary goal each and every game

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Our goal on defense is always a shutout. … It’s about doing what we do best and not worrying about our opponent.”

Demani Richardson on the progress made by Texas A&M's quarterback duo in Conner Weigman and Max Johnson (Conner Weigman is the starter)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“They’re both really good quarterbacks. Max (Johnson), he does a good job of looking the defense off and making the throws. Conner (Weigman) does a good job of making throws from all different angles.” “It’s going to be fun to watch whichever one of them starts.”

Demani Richardson on keeping the same energy on defense for all 12 games this season

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“We have to prepare each week of the same. We can’t take a day off.” “We have to prepare each day and each week like it’s the same opponent. We have to keep going and practice hard.”

Demani Richardson on the impressive depth on the defensive line

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I feel like our D Line is much more experienced. We have depth. People are healthy this year, and people know what (D.J. Durkin) is trying to get done.”

Demani Richardson on sophomore DB Bryce Anderson's versatility development track

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Bryce (Anderson) has been doing a really good job. He’s really fast. He can cover and tackle.” “He can play nickel, safety and star. He has a better knowledge of the game… He’s going to play a really big role in whatever we do this year.”

Demani Richardson on the linebacker core, specifically the maturation of freshman LB Taurean York, and transfer LB JD Davis

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“I feel like the linebackers have been having the best camp. (Taurean) York from Temple is really smart, savvy and fast. He’ll help us out a lot this year.” Richardson also mentioned transfer Jurriente Davis as a linebacker who had an impressive camp.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire