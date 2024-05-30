How to prepare for traffic on the way to the Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The midday rain caused issues for opening day of the Women’s College World Series, and if you’re going to the games, ODOT says you really need to think about how you’ll get there. Several road construction projects could cause you to miss much of the action.

“We bleed crimson for a reason,” said Stephanie Davis, a Sooner fan.

“Came to Oklahoma, to whip Oklahoma,” said Daryl Wyke, a Duke fan.

The rain did not stop some fans from going to the Women’s College World Series.

ODOT says no matter the route you choose to get there, you’ll likely run into construction.

“Just be prepared for some extra traffic in the area,” said Bryce Boyer with ODOT.

If you’re coming from Tulsa or Stillwater, you’ll run into the interchange improvement at I-44 and I-35.

There’s also the bridge joint work at the Dallas Junction, where I-35, I-235, and I-40 all meet.

If you’re coming up I-35 from Norman or Texas, you’ll run into the other Interchange Improvement project at I-240 and I-35 near Crossroads Mall.

Here’s what ODOT wants you to know.

If you’re on SB I-35, hop onto I-44, then take Martin Luther King Blvd. to Remington Park.

“If you’re coming from the east, south,” said Boyer. “We’re recommending you use Northeast 36th Street to MLK so you’re not trying to navigate all the pedestrians there on NE 50th.”

Drivers using northbound I-35 should use 36th St. to access Martin Luther King Blvd. for parking at Remington Park

Drivers using southbound I-35 should use I-44 to access Martin Luther King. Blvd. for parking at Remington Park

Drivers using eastbound I-44 should use Martin Luther King Blvd. for parking at Remington Park

Avoid NE 50th Street. It will be busy. It connects directly to the stadium and parking areas.

A young team from Dallas came the night before. This isn’t their first time attending the world series.

“It only took us 15 minutes going on the side roads,” said one of the parents. “We avoided all the traffic.”

Meanwhile Duke fans from North Carolina and Florida tried to avoid the interstates while in town.

“To avoid the traffic,” said Daryl Wyke. “Cause I’m old and don’t drive good on the interstate.”

If you don’t want to deal with parking or traffic, Embark has your solution. They’re running a special route every thirty minutes.

Fans can hop on at the Oklahoma City Convention Center across the street from Scissortail Park in Downtown OKC or the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Buy your tickets on the app, Token Transit, or pay cash.

“$4 a day for the entire day they can ride. That $4 fair does cover their cost on the streetcar as well,” said Suzanne Wickenkamp, with Embark. “No change is provided, so make sure you bring exact fair which is $4.”

