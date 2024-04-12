How to prepare for traffic ahead of Ohio State football spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grab your scarlet and gray because it’s football time in the Buckeye state.

The annual Ohio State spring game kicks off at noon Saturday. NBC4 wants to be sure nothing is blocking fans from cheering on their team team.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to cheer on the Buckeyes at Saturday’s game. However, with tons of fans can come tons of traffic.

“If you’re down by Cannon Drive to Herrick, you will notice that there’s a lot of construction down in that area,” Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt with the Ohio State University Police Division. “And so if you’re coming off 315 North or South, just be prepared for that.”

Cannon Drive to John Herrick Drive is still closed like last season. The construction is now impacting the northwest side of the parking lot, so that area will be closed off to tailgaters.

“Lots open at 8:00 and just be prepared to come cheer on the Buckeyes.” Spears-McNatt said.

The chief said to arrive early to give yourself time. The west campus shuttle will be operating to bring fans to the stadium. She said safety will be top of mind.

“You can expect to see officers a visible presence, our local, state and federal partners not only on campus but even off campus, just to make sure that we’re keeping everyone safe,” Spears-McNatt said.

The chief said to remember the stadium bag policy and that it is a cashless system. The gates to get inside will open at 10 a.m.

