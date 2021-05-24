Prepare to release the Seattle Kraken: What you need to know about the NHL’s newest team

Lauren Kirschman
·5 min read

There will soon be hockey in Seattle.

The Seattle Kraken will take the ice this fall as the NHL’s 32nd franchise, although you’ll have to wait a little longer to find out the exact date of their debut. Until then, we have you covered with everything you need to know about the upcoming season — from important dates to key figures to how you can watch and listen during the 2021-22 season.

Let’s get started.

Background

On April 30, the Kraken officially became the 32nd NHL club when they made the final payment for the $650 million expansion fee. They will be the first professional hockey team in Seattle since the Totems’ final season in 1974-75. The Kraken made their name official in July 2020, debuting a color scheme of icy blue and navy blue with red accents. The primary logo features an ’S,’ which is a nod to the Metropolitans, Seattle’s original professional hockey team that played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association.

Expansion draft basics

The Kraken will start putting together their roster during the expansion draft on July 21. The rules will be the same as the Vegas Golden Knights’ draft in 2017. Seattle will select players from 30 of the 31 teams — excluding Vegas.

Teams will submit a list of protected players before the draft. They must expose at least two forwards and one defenseman that played 40 games in the 2020-21 season or more than 70 days in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season. They must also expose a goaltender that is under contract for 2021-22 or became a restricted free agent in 2021.

The Kraken must select at least 20 players that are under contract for 2021-22. They must also pick a minimum of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

When will the season start?

In typical seasons, teams play exhibition games in September before the regular season begins in October. After a 2020-21 season that was disrupted by COVID-19, the NHL is reportedly targeting an Oct. 12 start date for the 2021-22 season with training camps starting on Sept. 22.

What division will Seattle play in?

The Kraken will play in the Pacific Division of the NHL Western Conference, along with Anaheim, Calgary, Edmonton, Los Angeles, San Jose, Vancouver and Vegas. Arizona moved to the Central Division to make room for the Kraken.

Arena information

The Kraken will play at Climate Pledge Arena, where the capacity for hockey is 17,100. The venue is expected to host more than 200 events annually, including NHL games, WNBA games and concerts.

Dates to know

July 17: Teams submit protected lists for the Expansion Draft

July 21: Expansion Draft

July 23-24: NHL Draft

July 28: Free agency opens

Note: While the NHL Draft will allow the Kraken to build a prospect base, free agency will give them the chance to add more players to their roster after the expansion draft.

Key Names

David Bonderman and Jerry Bruckheimer: The co-founders and co-majority owners of the Kraken. Bonderman is a billionaire businessman who is also a minority owner of the Boston Celtics. Bruckheimer is an American film and television producer.

Ron Francis: Francis was hired as the Kraken’s first general manager in July 2019. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Francis had a 23-year Hall of Fame career with the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes. Named the Hurricanes’ general manager in 2014, Francis served for four seasons before he was fired in 2018.

Ricky Olczyk: Olczyk will be an assistant general manager. A professional scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018-19, Olczyk also spent four seasons as assistant general manager for the Hurricanes under Francis.

Jason Botterill: The former Buffalo Sabres general manager was named an assistant general manager in January. Botterill was with the Sabres from 2017 until he was fired in June 2020. He also spent 10 years in the personnel department for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Luke Hemman: The 21-year-old became the Kraken’s first player in May. Heman, a team captain and center for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Quebec Major Juniors Hockey League, agreed to a two-way contract.

Is there a coaching staff?

Not yet, and that’s the biggest item on the Krakens’ to-do list. The search is ongoing, and could include candidates who are currently coaching. Recently, reports surfaced that Rick Tocchet would interview to become Seattle’s first head coach. He’s the first known candidate for the job.

Tocchet was the interim head coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008-09 and the head coach in 2009-10. He was fired after that season and was an assistant for the Pittsburgh Penguins before the Arizona Coyotes hired him as a head coach in 2017. He parted ways with the Coyotes after the 2020-21 season.

TV and radio information

The Kraken have a broadcast rights deal with Root Sports Northwest, which will televise about 75 of the team’s regular-season games. John Forslund will serve as the television play-by-play announcer. One of his signature calls after a noteworthy play is, “That’s hockey, baby1”

Sports Radio 950 KJR will be the flagship station. Fans will also be able to stream all home and road games via the iHeartRadio app. Some games will be available on KJAQ-JACK-FM (86.5). Broadcaster Everett “Fitz” Fitzhugh will be the team’s radio voice, and the first full-time Black broadcaster in NHL history.

Tickets

Seasons tickets are already sold out. The Kraken received 33,000 season-ticket deposits and now have a wait list for season tickets. More information about tickets can be found on the Kraken’s website.

Recommended Stories

  • The Hurricanes’ big advantage over the Predators in upcoming Game 5? The Caniacs.

    Nashville was energized by its home fans at Bridgestone Arena and rewarded them with two wins in double overtime.

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • SC woman sentenced in shooting that ‘shows the need for a hate crime law,’ sheriff says

    Officials said evidence in the case showed the shooter, a white Rosewood, SC, woman, shouted racial epithets at the victims while shooting into their homes.

  • 10 Reasons the Cryptocurrency Bubble Is Bursting

    The emergence of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and a host of other digital currencies have paved the way for once-in-a-lifetime gains. For instance, a $155 investment in Bitcoin at $1 would have been worth over $1 million when it hit $64,800 a token in mid-April. While there is no shortage of enthusiasts who believe digital currencies are the greatest thing since sliced bread, I believe the crypto market is imploding for 10 very good reasons.

  • Lakers and Suns scuffle; Chris Paul pulls down LeBron in wild Game 1 sequence

    Game 1 between the Lakers and Suns got heated during the fourth quarter.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Tiger Woods hails old rival Phil Mickelson after 'inspirational' USPGA performance

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Golf-Only 11 men have more major titles than PGA champion Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson overcame the inevitable march of time to stamp himself firmly in the pantheon of golf greats with his victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday. In becoming the oldest major champion at the age of 50, Mickelson's sixth major title emphatically elevates his status, if ever there was any doubt, as the second-best player of his generation, and one of the best dozen or so of all time. Tiger Woods remains the yardstick by which everyone in the modern era is measured, and it is both a blessing, financially, and a curse, competitively, for Mickelson that they happened to be born just over five years apart.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • Power saves Penske from Indy 500 qualifying embarrassment

    Will Power was wide open around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, unwilling to let off the gas, even when he brushed his car against the wall. The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner was one of five drivers fighting for a spot in the final row of the May 30 race. A Team Penske car never should have been on the bubble, and yet on Sunday, Power desperately tried to avoid becoming the first Roger Penske driver sent home from the Indy 500 since 1995.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins knock Caps out of playoffs

    Patrice Bergeron scored twice while teammate David Pastrnak added a goal and an assist while goalie Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as the visiting Boston Bruins clinched their East Division first-round playoff series with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 5 Sunday night. The Bruins won the series 4-1 and will await the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Islanders series in the second round. Rask was up to the task once again as Boston seemed content to play defense most of the time after it took the lead in the second period on goals by Pastrnak and Bergeron.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet hit historic marks with win at COTA

    Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet both hit heady milestones with a win on Sunday during NASCAR‘s inaugural race on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course at The Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. RELATED: Chase Elliott wins at COTA | Official race results Hendrick tied Richard Petty Enterprises for the most team victories in the NASCAR […]

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Dixon slams brakes on youth movement with Indy 500 pole

    Scott Dixon saw his team tinkering with his race car but asked no questions. When his three teammates made their Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempts, he didn't want to hear their feedback. The six-time IndyCar champion and greatest driver of his generation wanted to be left alone to prepare for his own gutsy run around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Grizzlies stay hot, stun top-seeded Jazz in playoff opener

    Utah fell short at home playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.