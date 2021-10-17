Prepare for more James Franklin rumors as LSU job opens up

Penn State head coach James Franklin could soon be a popular name in another high-profile coaching search. In what has become an annual development it seems, Franklin will have another coaching search have his name listed among the popular names for fans looking for a new head coach. And this head coaching search would attempt to lure Franklin back to the SEC.

It was reported on Sunday that LSU will be moving on from head coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the 2021 season. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, via Twitter, LSU and Orgeron have worked out an agreement that will see LSU hire a new coach for the 2022 season but will allow Orgeron to finish the 2021 season on the sidelines for the Tigers.

#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport – coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

Franklin has already had to deflect attention from rumors and conversations tying Franklin’s name to the ongoing coaching search at USC. The Trojans pulled the carpet out from under Clay Helton earlier this season but it was unlikely USC would be able to make any coaching hire official until toward the end of the season, if not after the completion of the regular season. Franklin, who has always been a trendy name for USC coaching rumors alongside Urban Meyer, was among the popular names thrown right back into the USC mix along with Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell.

The good news for now, potentially, is Franklin may not be the first name on the wish list for LSU out of the Big Ten. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly been mentioned as an ideal candidate for the LSU vacancy, according to our friends over at Spartans Wire. That would make some sense given Tucker’s previous experience as an assistant in the SEC and the quick ability he has shown to turning things around in East Lansing. It’s also worth noting Michigan State is on a bye week this week.

Once again, Franklin appears to have all of the traits LSU would likely need in its next head coaching hire given Franklin’s ability to recruit. And, of course, Franklin has previous experience of success in the SEC. He may not have built an SEC contender, but simply winning games and getting to bowl games at Vanderbilt is pretty exceptional. Imagine what he could potentially do with a program like LSU if given the opportunity.

So, brace yourselves, Penn State fans. Your head coach is just about to have his name thrown out there as a potential target of LSU. And once again, Franklin will not be likely to publicly slam the door entirely shut on the conversation unless Penn State makes him a financial offer he simply cannot refuse.

