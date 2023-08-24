Preparations for LSU game week begin for Florida State football | The NoleBook

The highly anticipated season opener for Florida State football may still be nine days away but the excitement for the game is evergrowing with college football Week 0 kicking off this weekend.

The No. 8 Seminoles host No. 5 LSU at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. FSU topped the Tigers last season 24-23 in a thriller in New Orleans which ended on a Shyheim Brown blocked extra point.

With fall camp 17 practices in and nearing its end, head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have begun preparations for the Tigers, including having walk-ons and other players lower on the depth chart in black uniforms to play as the scout team.

"We're looking to implement some of the things we will do in the first game," Norvell said following Thursday's practice. "There's always a little transition on that first day of doing that. I thought that all-in-all it was a good day and we got some quality work."

The Seminoles will host a practice Friday, which is closed to the media before one last practice in fall camp starting at 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Norvell talked about the plans for Friday's practice.

"Tomorrow we'll have a mock game, which will be a lower-impact practice for us physically but probably one of the more intense mentally," Norvell said. "Trying to take them through every situation, running everything that could show up, we want to make sure we present to them, just to see them operate in that moment."

While the team is now fully focused on preparing for LSU, one player in particular is one FSU is getting ready to play again: QB Jayden Daniels.

Daniels completed 25 of 34 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns last year but hurt the Seminoles on the ground with 16 rushes for 114 yards.

"Daniels, you saw that in how he played," Norvell said. "He was very impactful in our game with his legs and the plays he was able to make throughout the contest. He's a talented player. He's a guy you have to account for. Obviously, you see the development, growth and confidence he had within the pocket and he has a tremendous group of receivers to throw the ball to, tight ends.

"That's a very experienced and tough offense to have to defend. We have our work cut out for ourselves."

Fabien Lovett update

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett missed the Cheez-It Bowl with a lower-body injury. He has been rehabbing it since, including missing time during spring and fall camps.

On Thursday, he made his first appearance in cleats during fall camp. Norvell provided an update on the star defensive player.

"It is size, speed, mentality. He's a physical presence up front and he is a great leader for us," Norvell said of what Lovett brings to the team. "He's really been ramping up here this last week as we've been getting closer to kickoff. Today was the most that he's done. I mean, looks really, really good moving around. So definitely excited about that."

Here are observations from the Democrat writers in attendance for the 17th fall camp practice.

Observations from FSU's 17th fall camp practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens had scouts at practice.

The former voice of the Seminoles Gene Deckerhoff was in attendance.

In live kicking, Ryan Fitzgerald connected on all three of his kicks from 36-, 35 and 42 yards. Tyler Keltner connected on kicks from 35 and 42.

During a third down drill in the red zone, Jordan Travis connected with Keon Coleman in the back of the end zone. Coleman went up and made an athletic catch in midair and got both feet in bounds for a touchdown catch.

During 1-on-1 drills, Kyle Morlock had a solid showing. He made a good catch in traffic over K.J. Kirkland and then beat D.J. Lundy on a route for another big gain.

Winston Wright gets wide open with Greedy Vance trailing him and his great speed. It was a good route for Wright and he continues to show flashes of his potential since his car accident last year.

Shyheim Brown with great coverage on Destyn Hill to keep him from using speed to get open. He used the sidelines well.

Travis drills Spann with a great pass to secure TD.

Wright runs a great route to get wide open again to score a TD.

Coleman makes a great adjustment on a ball thrown well behind him to nab a TD

Hill jukes Edwin Joseph to get wide open for a TD. Glenn threw the ball. On the next play, Spann leaps over Quindarrius Jones for an impressive TD grab.

Kirkland records PBU on a pass from Glenn to Wright.

During 11v11 drills indoors, Glenn with solid pickup on a keeper. A couple of plays he hits Vandrevius Jacobs over the middle of the field for a big gain.

Travis sits in the pocket and goes through progressions before hitting Coleman who gets open for a first

Rodemaker hits Wright for a huge gain down the left sideline. Next play, Rodemaker to Jacobs. Jacobs is starting to show off what he did in the spring near the end of fall camp.

There were a lot of penalties for false starts during that drill.

AJ Duffy to Lawrance Toafili for a long gain. A couple of plays later he hits Coleman. Coleman made a good adjustment coming back for the ball.

Travis hits Williams during 7v7 drills indoors. Williams made a good adjustment against Greedy Vance but couldn't corral pass

Travis to Hill middle of the field for a big gainer. Hill is fun to watch in the open field when he hits the jets.

Travis to Spann absolute dime but AJ Cottrill knocked it out last minute.

Later in practice, Toafili made a great adjustment and leaping catch. It’s easy to forget he’s a running back sometimes with his ability to catch the ball on almost every throw.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 8 FSU (0-0) vs. No. 5 LSU (0-0)

When/where: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

