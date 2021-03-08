Prep Wrestling Roundup: Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield splits ranked triangular

Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
Mar. 8—WACONIA — With three ranked teams on the mat Saturday, the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestling team wrapped up the regular season with a 1-1 showing in Waconia.

D-C/Litch lost to host Waconia, 34-25, and beat Forest Lake, 38-27. Also in the triangular, Forest Lake beat Waconia, 33-28.

D-C/Litch is ranked fourth in Class AA, Waconia is seventh in AAA and Forest Lake is 11th in AAA.

"We had a lot of very good wrestlers competing today between these three teams," said D-C/Litch co-head coach Bryan Clemen. "A lot of state entrants, state placewinners, and a few state champions were on the mat."

WCT Sports Show: State Wrestling Prelims

Jerry Simes (138 pounds), Eddie Simes (152) and Jude Link (160) all won by fall for D-C/Litch.

Tate Link picked up a big win at 170 with a 12-3 major decision over Gage Mueller, who is ranked fourth in AAA at 160.

High Schools: Willmar gets top seed in Section 8AAA

In matchups with two ranked opponents, Waconia went 3-0. At 113, Lincoln Vick (sixth, 113AAA) got an 11-4 decision over Victor Franco (10th, 113AA); at 182, Alex Riley (fifth, 170AAA) had a 3-0 decision against Will O'Brien (ninth, 182AA); and Bram Fitzsimmonds (10th, 195AAA) won by 7-2 decision against Beau Nelson (eighth, 195AA).

"We wrestled hard against Waconia, but did not execute as well as we could have and dropped a couple of close matches," Clemen said.

D-C/Litch is expected to be one of the top two seeds when the Section 6AA bracket is released Monday. The first two rounds will take place on Wednesday. The final two teams will compete in the state prelims with the final two teams in Section 5AA advancing Saturday, March 13 at Rocori High School in Cold Spring.

Waconia Triangular

Waconia 34,

D-C/Litchfield 25

106: Maverick Mueller, W, dec Andrew Joedeman, 8-4

113: Lincoln Vick, W, dec Victor Franco, 11-4

120: Alex Torres, W, dec Alex Joedeman, 3-0

126: Gabe Nelson, DC/L, dec Levi Mueller, 5-1

132: Tanner Martinson, W, dec Monte Gillman, 8-4

138: Jerry Simes, DC/L, pinned Sam Gesinger, 5:37

145: Bradee Dwinell, W, pinned Brandon Hackbarth, 1:23

152: Eddie Simes, DC/L, pinned Josh Wagener, 2:52

160: Jude Link, DC/L, pinned Cooper Jahnke, 1:12

170: Tate Link, DC/L, maj dec Gage Mueller, 12-3

182: Alex Riley, W, dec Will O'Brien, 3-0

195: Max McEnelly, W, pinned Saul Flores, 0:24

220: Bram Fitzsimonds, W, dec Beau Nelson, 7-2

285: Sam McEnelly, W, maj dec Ben Almazan, 17-5

D-C/Litchfield 38,

Forest Lake 27

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield won its first match Saturday, beating Forest Lake in Waconia.

Winning by fall for D-C/Litch were: Andrew Joedeman (106 pounds), Alex Joedeman (120) and Beau Nelson (220). Nelson's win was the 100th of his career. Eddie Simes and Jude Link had back-to-back tech falls at 152 and 160, respectively.

Tate Link got his third straight win against a ranked opponent with a 9-4 decision against Mark Rendl (10th, 170AAA).

Will O'Brien (ninth, 182AA) won a ranked matchup against Wyatt Nelson (fifth, 182AAA) with an 11-3 major decision.

"We did a nice job of winning the matches we should in the first dual and maximizing bonus points versus Forest Lake," said D-C/Litch co-head coach Bryan Clemen.

106: Andrew Joedeman, DC/L, pinned Cullen Christenson, 4:25

113: Jacob Aho, FL, dec Victor Franco, 7-0

120: Alex Joedeman, DC/L, pinned Jesse Welter, 3:24

126: Jackson Marr, FL, dec Gabe Nelson, 9-3

132: Derrick Cardinal, FL, pinned Monte Gillman, 5:54

138: Jerry Simes, DC/L, dec Cole Decker, 9-3

145: Dan Vanacker, FL, pinned Shelby Fischer Lund, 2:45

152: Eddie Simes, DC/L, tech fall Logan Collins, 15-0

160: Jude Link, DC/L, tech fall Peyton Christenson, 19-4

170: Tate Link, DC/L, dec Mark Rendl, 9-4

182: Will O'Brien, DC/L, maj dec Wyatt Nelson, 11-3

195: Tyler Raway, FL, dec Hayden Hoernemann, 10-5

220: Beau Nelson, DC/L, pinned Jacob Schurrer, 1:07

285: Jordan Silvera, FL, pinned Luis Serrato, 4:43

Benson Triangular

United 48,

Benson 30

With falls from Daniel Gunlogson (106 pounds), Kameron Sather (113), Tyler Schickedanz (132) and Kadin Huntley (145), Team United prevailed over host Benson.

Preston Mcgee (138), Adam Zosel (160), Nathan Bolduc (182), Thomas Dineen (195) and Alden Syltie (220) all scored pins for the Braves.

United is the No. 3 seed in the North sub-section in Section 3AA. On Thursday, it faces second-seeded Marshall at 6 p.m. The winner competes again at 7:30 p.m. against No. 1 New London-Spicer, No. 4 MAHACA or No. 5 Redwood Valley. Thursday's matchesl take place at NLS High School in New London.

Benson is the No. 5 seed in Section 5A and opens the postseason against No. 4 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Browerville. The winner faces No. 1 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville at 6:30 p.m.

106: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Hae Wah, 1:19

113: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Ed Wah, 4:46

120: Ethan Moravetz, U, won by forfeit

126: Zander Clausen, U, maj dec Colby Hogrefe, 17-6

132: Tyler Schickedanz, U, pinned Macoy Kurkosky, 0:57

138: Preston Mcgee, B, pinned Isaac Moravetz, 1:35

145: Kadin Huntley, U, pinned Nick Bolduc, 1:51

152: Dain Mortenson, U, maj dec Adam Koosman, 10-2

160: Adam Zosel, B, pinned Nolan Kwilinski, 0:37

170: Avery Wittnebel, U, maj dec Teegan Hogrefe, 14-1

182: Nathan Bolduc, B, pinned Holt Larson, 1:46

195: Thomas Dineen, B, pinned Landon Olson, 3:51

220: Alden Syltie, B, pinned Parker Bothun, 1:50

285: Trey Teichert, U, won by forfeit

United 36,

Albany 33

Kameron Sather (106 pounds), Daniel Gunlogson (113), Dain Mortenson (152), Nolan Kwilinski (160) and Landon Olson (195) scores falls for Team United in a three-point win against Albany in Benson.

106: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Ean Hansen, 1:09

113: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Jimmy Carlisle, 5:10

120: Owen Carlson, A, dec Ethan Moravetz, 7-1

126: Devin Hansen, A, dec Zander Clausen, 7-0

132: Joseph Schmitt, A, pinned Tyler Schickedanz, 5:21

138: Adam Dennis, A, dec Isaac Moravetz, 9-5

145: Peyton Krumrei, A, pinned Kadin Huntley, 3:44

152: Dain Mortenson, U, pinned Tate Hoffarth, 3:03

160: Nolan Kwilinski, U, pinned Nicholas Hudock, 5:42

170: Hunter Tate, A, pinned Avery Wittnebel, 5:54

182: Declan Crumley, A, dec Holt Larson, 11-6

195: Landon Olson, U, pinned David Bushman, 1:57

220: Jacob Adrian, A, dec Parker Bothun, 8-2

285: Trey Teichert, U, won by forfeit

Albany 39,

Benson 36

Hae Wah (106 pounds), Preston Mcgee (138), Adam Zosel (160), Nathan Bolduc (182) and Thomas Dineen (195) all got falls for Benson in a loss to Albany in Benson.

106: Hae Wah, B, pinned Ian Hansen, 5:07

113: Jimmy Carlisle, A, pinned Ed Wah, 1:51

120: Owen Carlson, A, pinned Mu tah Wah, 0:38

126: Devin Hansen, A, dec Colby Hogrefe, 6-0

132: Joseph Schmitt, A, pinned Macoy Kurkosky, 0:46

138: Preston Mcgee, B, pinned Adam Dennis, 1:35

145: Peyton Krumrei, A, pinned Nick Bolduc, 1:25

152: Tate Hoffarth, A, dec Adam Koosman, 6-0

160: Adam Zosel, B, pinned Connor Winkles, 3:20

170: Nick Hodock, A, dec Teegan Hogrefe, 15-8

182: Nathan Bolduc, B, pinned Declan Crumley, 1:23

195: Thomas Dineen, B, pinned David Bushman, 0:57

220: Jacob Adrian, A, pinned AJ Klassen, 1:38

285: Benson won by forfeit

