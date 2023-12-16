Prep wrestling: Ottumwa wrestlers sweep Bobcats

Dec. 15—MARSHALLTOWN — Both the Ottumwa girls and boys wrestling teams scored a pair of Iowa Alliance dual wins on Thursday. The Bulldogs boys scored a pair of falls and two decisions in the final six weight classes, clinching a 44-27 victory over the Bobcats, while four opening pins by the OHS girls led the way to a 54-18 victory at the Marshalltown Roundhouse in the team's first dual of the season

Reigning 110-pound state champion Jasmine Luedtke scored a fall in one minute over Kaitlyn Yepez to open the dual for the Ottumwa girls. Bradi Houston followed with a win in 61 seconds over Rayna Bastidas at 115 pounds while Gracie Noll (120) and Maravilha Vedina (125) scored second-period falls for the Bulldogs opening a 24-0 lead.

Jaydee Bircher scored a second-period fall for the Ottumwa girls at 135 pounds while Amaka Chukwunezie pinned Patricia Mateo Merita in 76 seconds of a 140-pound match. Sophia Mendibles secured a fall for the Bulldogs in 3:30 over Genevieve Lantigua at 190 pounds while Delilah Subsin scored a fall in just 18 seconds over Ireland Banderas at 235.

The Ottumwa boys, meanwhile, had a tougher battle on their hands against Marshalltown as the Bobcats won three of the first four matches, opening an early 15-3 lead. Falls by Efren Huerta (144) and Koby Chanthalavanh (150) tied the dual for Ottumwa with back-to-back pins before Braylon Griffiths gave OHS the lead in the dual securing a 19-2 tech fall in 4:39 over Carson Wright at 157 pounds.

Xayvion Anderson gave Marshalltown the lead back, pinning Brannon Flattery with three seconds left in the opening period of the 165-pound match. Kaden Hubbell put Ottumwa back on top for good, pinning Zach Kirkland in 1:14 at 175 pounds before a fall at 190 pounds by Neo Guida gave the Bulldog boys a 32-21 lead.

Ottumwa (4-0, 1-0 Iowa Alliance) clinched the win scoring a pair of tough decision in two of the final three matches. Ezekiel Payton won 10-4 over Ignacio Macias in the heavyweight match between the teams while Ashton Grace edged Damien Rodriguez in overtime, 8-6, finishing off the 113-pound finale with a winning takedown.

The Ottumwa boys will be competing this weekend at the Fort Madison Invitational. The Ottumwa girls will also be in action, competing on Saturday in Chariton at the Warhorse Tournament.

BOYS WRESTLING

Ottumwa 44, Marshalltown 27

120: Brock Garcia (OTTU) over Anthony Chavez (MARS) (Dec 10-7) 126: Lucas Bantz (MARS) over Tayton Frueh (OTTU) (Dec 6-4) 132: Nicholas Wise (MARS) over Daltin Doud (OTTU) (Fall 3:44) 138: Ivan Pantoja (MARS) over Jonathan Wailes (OTTU) (Fall 1:35) 144: Efren Huerta (OTTU) over Kager Kremer (MARS) (Fall 4:31) 150: Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) over Gaston Feras (MARS) (Fall 1:45) 157: Braylon Griffiths (OTTU) over Carson Wright (MARS) (TF 19-2 4:39) 165: Xayvion Anderson (MARS) over Brannon Flattery (OTTU) (Fall 1:57) 175: Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) over Zach Kirkland (MARS) (Fall 1:14) 190: Neo Guida (OTTU) over Michael Narvaez Correa (MARS) (Fall 3:35) 215: Johan Gomez (MARS) over John Hardin (OTTU) (Fall 2:25) 285: Ezekiel Payton (OTTU) over Ignacio Macias (MARS) (Dec 10-4) 106: Reece Cox (OTTU) over (MARS) (For.) 113: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Damien Rodriguez (MARS) (SV-1 8-6)

GIRLS WRESTLING

Ottumwa 54, Marshalltown 18

110: JASMINE LUEDTKE (OTTU) over Kaitlyn Yepez (MARS) (Fall 1:00) 110: BRADI HOUSTON (OTTU) over Rayna Bastidas (MARS) (Fall 1:01) 120: Gracie Noll (OTTU) over Velkis Zelaya (MARS) (Fall 2:52) 125: Maravilha Vedina (OTTU) over Ava Kusserow (MARS) (Fall 2:26) 130: Deanna Mancillaz (MARS) over Serenity Frantz (OTTU) (Fall 3:29) 135: Jaydee Bircher (OTTU) over Addyson Lovelace (MARS) (Fall 2:47) 140: Amaka Chukwunezie (OTTU) over Patricia Mateo Merita (MARS) (Fall 1:16) 145: Nintee Tarr (MARS) over Kaydance Hancock (OTTU) (Fall 5:46) 155: Meya Roberts (MARS) over Valeria Maldonado (OTTU) (Fall 0:34) 170: Double Forfeit 190: Sophia Mendibles (OTTU) over Genevieve Lantigua (MARS) (Fall 3:30) 235: Delilah Subsin (OTTU) over Ireland Banderas (MARS) (Fall 0:18) 100: Double Forfeit 105: Julia Diaz de Gutresotos (OTTU) over (MARS) (For.)