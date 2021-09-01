Prep volleyball: West takes down Winona in 3 straight

Sep. 1—The Free Press

MANKATO — Abby Olenius and Sydney McGraw each made three blocks as Mankato West defeated Winona 3-0 in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Tuesday at the West gym.

Scores were 25-21, 25-8, 25-16.

Grace Banse had six kills and 16 digs, and Abbi Stierlen had 15 digs. Maddy Allex made 13 assists.

West (1-1) plays Thursday at Red Wing.

Red Wing 3, Mankato East 1: Halle Huber had 32 assists in the Cougars' 25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 25-11 loss in a Big Nine match at East.

Mackenzie Schweim and Lexi Karge each had 12 kills, and Karge made four blocks. Madison Hansen had 11 digs for the Cougars (1-1).

Sleepy Eye 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Kadence Hesse had nine kills, 11 digs and three ace serves as Sleepy Eye won the nonconference game at Fitzgerald gym.

Scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-22.

Breaunna Mertz had seven kills, and Morgan Hoffmann added six for Sleepy Eye.

For Loyola, Maddie Huiras had eight kills, and Sienna Pawlitschek had seven kills, 23 digs and two ace serves. Kylie Kolars had six kills and two blocks, and Paige Frutiger added five kills and 20 digs. Sammy Kann had 20 assists and 14 digs.

Sleepy Eye plays Lester Prairie at home on Tuesday. Loyola (0-1) hosts Buffalo Lake-Hector on Thursday.

St. Peter 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Grace Remmert served seven aces as the Saints won 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 in a Big South Conference match at home.

Remmert also had 14 assists and eight kills. Kylee Horner made nine kills, and Abby Maloney had five blocks.

Waseca 3, Fairmont 0: Sophie Potter made 17 assists in the Bluejays' 25-20, 25-22, 26-16 victory in a Big South match.

Avwery Madsen had eight kills, and Samara Johnson had seven. Kloe Wadd made six blocks, and Jadyn Olsem had 13 digs.

Brooke Tramp and Poitter each served three aces.

Sibley East 3, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0: Jennifer Wolter made 15 kills, and Molly Krentz added 14 as the Wolverines won the nonconference match 25-16, 25-19, 25-12 at Arlington.

Addie Williams served five aces and made 21 assists, and Eleanor Kreft had 15 assists.

Sibley East (1-0) plays Tuesday at home against Glencoe-Silver Lake.

St. James Area 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 2: Lauren Cooper made 50 digs for LCWM in a nonconference loss at Lake Crystal.

Scores were 22-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-25, 17-15.

Maggie Graupman made 15 kills and 3.5 blocks for the Knights, and Olivia Harazin had 10 kills.

LCWM (0-1) plays at home Thursday against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Tri-City United 1: Hallie Schultz made 34 assists as the Panthers won the nononference game 24-26, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.

Erin Jacobson and Bree Ihrke each had 11 kills, and Sophie Stork made 10 kills and five ace serves.

NRHEG (2-0) plays Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Tuesday.

Cleveland 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1: Emily Kern had 20 kills and three blocks for the Clippers in the nonconference game.

Scores were 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23.

Jordyn Klingel added 32 assists, and Emma Sweere had 20 digs.

For JWP, Mara Richardson had five kills and 15 assists, and Claire Adams had six kills and 12 assists. with 12 assists, 7 digs, 6 kills and 2 blocks. Andra Armstrong made 18 digs.

JWP plays at LCWM on Thursday. Cleveland (2-0) will host Mountain Lake Area on on Tuesday.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Maple River 1: Kayle Hunter had 15 kills, 17 assists and 13 digs to help the Chargers win the nonconference game at Bethany Lutheran College.

Lili Mohror had 17 kills and two blocks, Sam Dalueg made 19 assists and 11 digs, and Becca Kuck added six kills.

MVL (1-0) plays at New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday.