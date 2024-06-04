PREP VOLLEYBALL: Longtime Addison coach Pam Wilkins selected to AHSVCA Hall of Fame

Jun. 4—Pam Wilkins left her mark on Addison's volleyball program.

Now, the former longtime coach is being recognized for her outstanding efforts.

Wilkins is one of three members heading into this year's Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association (AHSVCA) Hall of Fame, along with Brenda Mayes and Melanie Donahoo.

Wilkins joined Addison as an assistant in 2002 — the program's first of 13 straight years to qualify for the state tournament during her impressive tenure. She took over the top spot a season later and led the Bulldogs to the first of her seven state titles.

She won five championships in Class 1A (2003-05, 2010, 2013) and two crowns in Class 2A (2009, 2014). Wilkins also tallied five state runner-up trophies — one as an assistant — and numerous regular season tournament titles en route to earning the highest winning percentage (.934) by a prep volleyball coach in state history.

Her final record stood at 731-52.

After stepping down in 2015, Wilkins stayed on as an assistant until 2019. During that stretch, she helped Addison pick up four more state titles (2015-18) under then coach Kayla Woodard Smith, who played for Wilkins during her high school career with the Bulldogs.

Another one of Wilkins' proteges — Kaydi Langley Woodard — was named the head coach following Smith's resignation and has since led Addison to three additional state crowns (2020-22).

Wilkins will be inducted during a ceremony following the second set of the North-South All-Star match, which will take place in Montgomery on July 18 at 2 p.m.